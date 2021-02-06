Gorilla Glue Girl: TikToker Tessica Brown uses wood adhesive as hairspray, asks for help

TikToker Tessica Brown puts Gorilla glue in her hair. Pic credit: @im_d_ollady/Instagram

TikToker Tessica Brown went viral after uploading a video in which she made the jaw-dropping revelation that she put the glue product marketed as Gorilla Spray Adhesive in her hair and ponytail to keep the styling in place.

Tessica’s ponytail hardened and her hair became permanently stuck to her scalp after she sprayed it with Gorilla glue, a product designed to help carpenters and builders permanently hold pieces of wood together.

Tessica puts Gorilla glue in her hair after she ran out of her go-to hairspray

Following multiple unsuccessful attempts to wash out the glue, she uploaded videos to her TikTok and Instagram accounts, asking for help.

Tessica, who has been nicknamed Gorilla Glue Girl, revealed that she used the glue spray as a hairspray about a month ago, after she ran out of her go-to hairspray, Got 2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray.

But after she sprayed Gorilla glue in her hair, it hardened and stuck to her scalp.

Gorilla Glue Girl has shampooed her hair 15 times but it remains stuck with glue

Tessica Brown revealed in her TikTok video (see below) that she has shampooed her hair 15 times to wash out the Gorilla glue but her hair remains hard and glued to her scalp.

Gorilla Glue Girl asks for help

Tessica looks distressed while explaining her situation on video.

She repeatedly says, “My hair, it don’t move,” meaning that her hair has remained hard and stuck to her scalp since she sprayed it with Gorilla glue.

“If you ever, ever run out of Got 2b Glue spray don’t ever, ever use this [Gorilla glue spray]…,” she advises like-minded social media users.

She told TMZ that her hair has been getting harder and tighter since she sprayed Gorilla glue in it.

She got scared after she started having headaches and considered going to the ER. But despite feeling embarrassed about her action, she eventually took to social media to ask for help.

The manufacturer offers advice: Rub hair with alcohol

Brown has won sympathy on social media and people, including professional dermatologists, have been offering suggestions.

She has gained thousands of new followers on Instagram and TikTok since sharing her first Gorilla glue video on social media.

Many of her new followers are curious to learn how she finally solves the problem.

Brown currently has 201,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 355,000 on TikTok.

TMZ reported that the manufacturer suggested that Brown could remove the glue by rubbing it with alcohol.

“The less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo,” the company told TMZ.

However, they admitted that while rubbing with alcohol was the best suggestion they could offer, it was unlikely to be an easy fix.

A dermatologist suggested acetone to break down the glue (see below).

The dermatologist also suggested a product called Goo Gone.

Many other TikTokers have shocked social media users by their actions in the past.

TikToker Larz shocked followers when he said that he was hospitalized with COVID-19 after posting a video in which he licked a toilet seat.

TikToker Ava Louise reportedly started the coronavirus challenge after she uploaded a video showing her licking an airplane toilet seat.