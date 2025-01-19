Amy Robach addresses ‘pressure of public romance’ with T.J. Holmes

Former Good Morning America star Amy Robach spoke about dealing with the “pressure of public” romance with T.J. Holmes.

ABC viewers previously watched the duo as co-hosts on the GMA3 program, which aired on weekday afternoons.

However, their time with ABC ended in December 2022 after media reports revealed they had a private relationship.

The gossip arrived while it appeared they were each still married, but they’ve since indicated they were in the process of divorcing their spouses.

The couple began podcasting for iHeartRadio in December 2023 while continuing their relationship.

Many of Amy and T.J.’s discussions on their first podcast are about their personal lives, including the fallout from their relationship being outed as a scandal while they were at ABC.

They’ve also released additional podcasts, including I Do, Part 2, which focuses on individuals exploring new relationships after divorce.

Amy Robach comments on ‘pressure of public romance’

In a recent I Do, Part 2 episode, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes discussed the difficulty of participating in a “public romance.” Holmes even mentioned how he plans to handle his next divorce.

“The pressure, the public pressure of a public romance is real, and it’s tough,” Amy Robach said on the January 16 podcast episode.

Her boyfriend of several years, T.J. Holmes, asked if she was “feeling it?”

Robach indicated that she’d become much more accustomed to their public relationship, but it used to be very difficult.

“Well, no. Oh, it’s getting so much better. I felt it for…the first year was really hard,” she told Holmes.

Robach mentioned feeling like she was “being watched” and “talked about” in earlier stages of their relationship becoming public.

“There’s pressure associated with that, without a doubt. But in that sense, I feel like maybe even more so than not, you root for public couples because you want them to make it because it’s hard. It’s hard already, and adding fame and all of that pressure to it is just tough,” she said.

T.J. Holmes commented about his ‘next divorce’

Part of the public scrutiny of Robach and Holmes’s relationship involved divorces. They both faced divorces with children involved and were in the process of divorcing spouses during the public reveal of their relationship several years ago.

They finalized these divorces, which were also each of their second divorces.

In 2023, Holmes wrapped up his divorce from Marilee Fiebig, and Robach finalized her divorce with actor Andrew Shue. On their podcast, Robach and Holmes previously revealed dealing with “private shame” from their divorces, though.

More recently, Holmes said he already knows what he’ll do next time he’s getting a divorce.

“My next divorce, I’m gonna announce it immediately. I am going to be the first, I mean, the most it’s gonna be out there so quick, so quick. Lesson learned,” he told Robach on their recent iHeartRadio podcast.

“Deafening silence. Deafening silence from me,” she replied, admitting she knew he was joking.

While Holmes has yet to pop the question, the couple previously admitted that marriage is on the table and have discussed the possibility.