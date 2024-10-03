Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal ‘living situation’ change with their relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue their relationship while co-hosting a podcast, and they recently shared a significant change they’ve made in their lives.

The former ABC stars began dating while still working for the network, and what some perceived as a scandalous affair became the topic of headlines and gossip.

It led to their termination from ABC, where they co-hosted the GMA3 program, which typically aired several hours after Good Morning America.

About a year after the network took them off the air, they launched the Amy & T.J. Podcast with iHeartRadio.

The couple typically podcasts weekly, sharing insights about their relationship or thoughts about other news stories.

Something listeners and fans recently learned that the couple has been living together for several weeks.

Amy and T.J. say they’re living together but ‘not by choice’

Living together is a significant step for couples, and Amy and T.J. have made the movie. However, their podcast episode reveals it “wasn’t by choice.”

After Amy mentioned a story about her daughter, Ava, T.J. indicated that she was why they are now living together.

“For the last few weeks,” Amy shared regarding their living situation.

She indicated her daughter’s apartment in the village is a “little grungy” as it should be for a “first apartment.”

“And yeah, it has a massive roach infestation, like a massive roach infestation that we have been trying to battle,” Amy revealed.

She said she and T.J. have been trying to help her by getting exterminators and setting up Raid traps or roach motels. T.J. explained that “an army of roaches” was coming to the apartment from the next-door neighbor’s place. He referred to that neighbor as a “squatter” and “hoarder” who was causing the issue.

Amy said her daughter ultimately had enough and asked if she and her roommate could come live with her. The former GMA star said she told her daughter and roommate to “knock yourselves out” and stay at her place until they got a new apartment.

Meanwhile, Amy said she’d been living with T.J. for several weeks during the ordeal as her daughter moves to a new apartment, which could happen soon.

“We’ve gotten a dose of living together. So there you go. Put that in the headline. We have been living together full time as of two weeks ago,” T.J. stated.

While the couple mentioned a few issues since they began living together, they called it a “trial run” and agreed they liked it so far.

Former GMA stars have other new projects

According to the couple, they have other projects besides their Amy & T.J. Podcast.

The first project they mentioned is a daily podcast called Morning Run. According to the former ABC News and GMA3 anchors, this typically is a rundown of news headlines.

Amy said they “love and have missed being a part of the headlines” but typically had a staff member assist them while on television. That’s not the case with Morning Run, but they’re working on “tweaking” things based on listeners’ feedback.

They mentioned being able to talk about the news in a way that maybe they couldn’t or were told not to while at their former employer. In addition, it serves as a podcast for the fans who miss seeing or hearing them on TV regularly.

Their other new podcast, I Do Part 2, focuses on individuals headed into a new marriage situation beyond their first one. It could be their second, third, or fourth marriage.

T.J. explained it’s for “folks who didn’t get it right the first time,” and things didn’t work out as expected. He and Amy each had two previous marriages.

Last year, T.J. and Amy finalized divorces from their former spouses, Marilee Feibig and Andrew Shue.

In addition to sharing their thoughts on the podcast, the couple mentioned they have other hosts who are “experts” and can help others “find love.”

According to the couple, they started a production company, which helped them launch the Amy & T.J. Podcast and these two new ones. In addition, T.J. revealed they are taking meetings and “[developing] projects.”

They did not elaborate on if these are for TV, streaming platforms, or other projects.

“And it’s to your point, Babe, you said it,” T.J. told Amy.

“It’s just to everybody out there, you think it’s the end of the world, and it’s just not. You got to get through whatever storm you’re going through,” he shared.