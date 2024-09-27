Michael Strahan says he wasn’t ‘too enthusiastic’ about GMA story as he reacts on air

Michael Strahan couldn’t escape the savage wrath of his producers at Good Morning America.

He appeared on Friday’s episode with George Stephanopoulos and Rebecca Jarvis, filling in for Robin Roberts.

It may have been a tough morning for Strahan after he attended Thursday’s New York Giants game.

While the Pro Football Hall of Famer was there to support his former NFL team, he also had to witness an unfortunate loss.

It was made worse by them losing a close home game, 20-15, to their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

If that wasn’t enough, the game’s outcome was part of the show’s opening headlines.

Strahan reacted on air after reading the GMA story

As Good Morning America opened, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Rebecca Jarvis delivered preview snippets of the episode’s upcoming stories. That included Thursday Night Football, and as luck would have it, Strahan got to present that one.

GMA revealed footage from the game’s final moments as the Cowboys sealed the victory.

“15 seconds to go. A Hail Mary for the Giants, anything could happen, and,” he said as footage showed a highlight of the Giants’ final attempt at a touchdown pass getting intercepted.

“The Dallas Cowboys win,” Strahan said, muttering, “I can’t believe they made me read this.”

Michael Strahan told his co-workers and viewers he “wasn’t too enthusiastic” reading a GMA story. Pic credit: ABC

Once GMA’s intro ended, Strahan appeared on camera with his co-anchors and continued to react.

“Yeah, I wasn’t too enthusiastic about that read. Good morning, America,” he said.

“I’m very impressed that you were even able to pull it off,” Stephanopoulos told him.

“Yeah, you should’ve heard me after I said it, George,” Strahan said, adding, “Wasn’t so nice.”

After the trio chuckled over that moment, they moved on to more significant news, including the latest updates about Hurricane Helene.

Strahan showed his former team support at their NFL game

Later in GMA, Jarvis introduced the story about the Dallas Cowboys defeating the New York Giants Thursday night.

“I’m looking at you, Michael,” she said.

“Yeah, I see you,” he replied.

Will Reeve appeared at the desk to present the story about the game and had to give a disclaimer before presenting a historic stat.

GMA’s Will Reeve had to deliver a stat about the New York Giants loss while sitting next to Michael. Pic credit: ABC

“It brings me no pleasure as a Giants fan and as a friend near Michael Strahan to announce this stat for George’s benefit,” Reeve said.

He shared a surprising stat that the Giants had the “third most losses in the NFL” during the past decade.

“We’ve also won two Super Bowls. If you’re a teenager, you remember that” Strahan offered after Reeve finished his story.

On Thursday, the NFL shared a few photos on their Instagram Story from the game, including a former Giants defensive star hugging the current coach, Brian Daboll.

Michael Strahan visits with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll before Thursday Night Football. Pic credit: @nfl/Instagram

In an Instagram post from Strahan and his Michael Strahan Brand, a photo shows the retired NFL legend dressed up stylishly, slapping hands with others on the field at the Giants’ venue.

“When your fit is as ready for the game as you are,” a caption said above the image, with “#RAISEYOURGAME” below the photo.

On weekends, Strahan typically appears as one of the analysts for the Fox NFL Sunday crew throughout the NFL regular season and playoffs. In addition to supporting the Giants, he might have talked with various coaches and players during the NFL game to get information for Fox’s show.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a winning night for Strahan’s former team, but he seemed to brush off the loss enough to make it through Friday’s! GMA.