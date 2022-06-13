Amber Heard says she ‘understands’ jury verdict, calls Johnny Depp ‘a fantastic actor’ in new interview

Amber Heard at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Amber Heard sat down for her first interview since a jury found that she defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The 36-year-old actress addressed the jury, social media, and Johnny Depp with Savannah Guthrie.

This comes after the former couple released statements regarding the jury verdict after the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Amber Heard addresses the jury, calls Depp a ‘fantastic actor’

Heard will appear on NBC Today in a one-hour primetime special on June 17 in a sit-down with Savannah Guthrie.

In a sneak peek of the interview, the Aquaman actress spoke about the jury verdict.

Amber Heard said she doesn’t “blame” the jury for believing her ex-husband and handing him a victory at the defamation trial.

“I actually understand,” she said to Guthrie concerning the verdict in the interview,

“He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him,” she said in the clip, continuing. “He’s a fantastic actor.”

According to Deadline, the interview was filmed on June 9 in New York City “under tight security and secrecy.”

A spokesperson for Heard told the publication why she is speaking out following the verdict.

“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media,” the spokesperson said.

“Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, was the first to address the media and, without evidence, claimed that the jury was influenced by social media.

Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew said the assertion by Bredehoft that the jury broke their oath and was influenced was “absurd.”

Depp’s star attorney, Camille Vasquez, also hit back at Heard’s attorney’s claim, arguing that the evidence, witness testimony, and Heard’s own statements won her client the verdict.

Amber Heard talks about her critics on social media

In another clip from the hour-long interview, Heard addressed her social media critics and said her treatment online has been unfair.

“Even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she explained, adding: “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

The actress was subject to online hate and vitriol with TikTok videos mocking her emotional testimony or claims that she was reading from a script.

On the other hand, Depp enjoyed a boost in his social media presence, gaining well over 10 million Instagram followers during the six-week trial.