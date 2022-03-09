Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley still together, spotted in Palm Beach after attending wedding

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley showed up together at a wedding recently, debunking rumors they had split up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It seems that the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may be going strong after all.

The pair were recently spotted attending the wedding of David Bakhtiari, Aaron’s Green Bay Packers teammate, over the weekend, adding more confusion to the rumors that had swirled last month that the couple had gone their separate ways.

As reported on by E! News, Shailene wore a gorgeous black gown with her brown locks down around her shoulders while Aaron wore a handsome, black tuxedo and tied his long hair into a bun.

Aaron and Shailene appeared to be having a good time together while attending a wedding

A source who was present at the ceremony told E! that “they were holding hands while walking around the hotel grounds,” adding that they also saw them holding hands when they first showed up.

Page Six news managed to snag a screenshot of the reception from a guest’s Instagram account and Shailene and Aaron could clearly be seen in the background of a dancing circle.

Aaron and Shailene appeared to have called it quits recently but have since left fans confused

The cute couple, who got the internet in a tizzy last year when they went on a joint trip to Hawaii with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller, had news sites in a further flurry when it appeared that the pair had decided to part ways.

The announcement of the break-up came after a source revealed to In Touch magazine that Shailene and Aaron had “barely been spending time together” and that the actress felt her beau was putting “football first.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The quarterback then left fans feeling confused when he seemed to allude to his relationship with Shailene when he joined Pat McAfee for a chat.

The Pat McAfee Show | Tuesday February 22nd, 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Aaron told the host that he still had “unconditional love” for the Divergent actress and he was enjoying having a “stability at home.”

Aaron and Shailene recently got together for a breakfast date

Adding more confusion to the status of their romance, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together having breakfast just a week after rumors of their parting hit the news.

According to E! News, a source reported that “they came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together.”

An eagle-eyed Twitter user also managed to snag a photo of the couple on their breakfast date and made sure to share the snap on the social media site while excitedly exclaiming “I JUST SAW THEM AT EREWHON 5 MINS AGO TOGETHER!!!!!”

I JUST SAW THEM AT EREWHON 5 MINS AGO TOGETHER!!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GLHfXNcRaz — katie (@k80claire) February 22, 2022

While it continues to remain somewhat unclear as to the exact nature of the relationship between Aaron and Shailene, it appears that the duo may indeed be back together, and may have never even split up in the first place.