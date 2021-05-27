Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers spend time in the Hawaiian sun with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller

Shailene Woodley spent time with fiancé Aaron Rodgers, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Teller in Hawaii Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Shailene Woodley and beau Aaron Rodgers enjoyed some fun in the sun recently alongside Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Keleigh, 28, shared some gorgeous photos on her Instagram page of the foursome spending time at a local waterfall and hanging out together on hikes through the Hawaiian greenery.

The two couples rocked their figures, with Keleigh and Shailene, 29, looking fit in their two-piece bikinis while Miles, 34, and Aaron, 37, showed off some crazy abs while wearing their swim trunks.

While the photographs sent shock waves across the internet, some fans were left trying to remember how the two couples knew each other and who exactly Mile’s wife is.

Who is Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry Teller?

The knock-out wife of Whiplash actor Miles Teller is a model with ONE Modeling Agency and has a couple of acting credits to her name.

The beauty met Miles in 2013 and the two dated for four years before getting engaged. They were married in Hawaii in 2019.

How did Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley meet?

Miles and Shailene first met after being cast as Aimee and Sutter in the 2013 film The Spectacular Now. They then reunited to play titular characters, Tris and Peter, in all three Divergent films from 2014-2016. The dynamic duo will reunite for their fifth movie, The Fence, which should come out sometime this year and also stars acting legend, William Hurt.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley got engaged earlier this year much to fans’ surprise

When rumors started flying that the NFL player and The Fault in Our Stars actress were engaged, Shailene hopped on via video to chat with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show and confirmed that the rumors were true.

Earlier this spring, Aaron made a vague and carrot-dangling comment that he was engaged but at the time he did not say to whom. During his acceptance speech for Most Valuable Player of the 2020 football season, Aaron thanked his fiancé and speculation arose about who the elusive lady could be.

It didn’t take the internet long to catch on that Aaron was indeed talking about his girlfriend Shailene. Although it has not been confirmed as to exactly how the two met, many fans think actress Jody Foster had something to do with the match-up given Aaron’s mention of her during his acceptance speech.

Other reports, however, claim that Aaron’s ex-flame, NASCAR legend Danica Patrick, introduced the two while Danica and Aaron were still together. The couple split sometime in 2020 and Aaron was linked to Shailene about seven months later.

According to Vanity Fair, Danica was pretty sour about the break-up, taking steps to unfollow Aaron on Instagram and setting goals for herself in her next relationship.

No announcements have been made yet about a wedding date for Shailene and Aaron.