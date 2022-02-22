Are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley even split up? Packers QB confuses fans with latest statement 

Are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley truly broken up? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

A series of comments by Aaron Rodgers continues to cause confusion regarding the status of his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley.

Last night, Aaron shared a cryptic message on Instagram, and he seemingly reiterated these points in an interview.

Today, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed what Shailene taught him. Aaron told the show’s host that Shailene helped him learn “unconditional love” and that he has had a stable home life for the past two seasons.

Aaron and Shailene began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers is confusing fans with comments about Shailene Woodley

Aaron praised Shailene on The Pat McAfee Show.

In part, the football star said, “I’ve learned so much from her. She’s just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like.”

Aaron refers to the Instagram post he made last night, where he sang the actress’s praises.

The quarterback continued to discuss the positive influence of a stable household, “I know, for me, it’s been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home.”

For the last two seasons, Rodgers has been dating Shailene Woodley, adding to the confusion of fans.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split up

The relationship between Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers has been nothing short of confusing for fans speculating on the couple’s status.

Last week, insiders revealed that the two split up after Aaron gave more attention to football than Shailene. Shailene was spotted without her engagement ring the same week.

The source revealed, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first, and they were barely spending any time together.” They added that she “felt he neglected their relationship.”

Last night, Rodgers posted a series of pictures to his Instagram and a lengthy caption to Shailene Woodley. The post featured images of his Packers teammates and a photo cuddling with Shailene.

The caption read, in part, “@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers truly broken up, or are they still together?