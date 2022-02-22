Aaron Rodgers shares cryptic post, confesses that he still loves Shailene Woodley after split

Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic post on his social media, possibly hinting at retirement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has many people wondering what’s next for his career and love life following the cryptic post he shared online.

The Green Bay Packers star professed his love for actress Shailene Woodley following news of their breakup and also showed gratitude for his Packers teammates.

That is prompting some to speculate that it’s a hint at Rodgers’ plans, as there have been rumors about whether he’ll retire from the NFL or move on to a new team.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Rodgers shared a series of photos with his over two million followers. He referred to it as “MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life.”

His caption featured a heartfelt message for Shailene Woodley, whom Rodgers was engaged to. Reports arrived that Rodgers and Woodley ended their engagement last week.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” Rodgers wrote.

Rodgers’ post includes a variety of photos, mainly featuring Packers teammates. However, his second photo shows him looking cozy in a black hat and hoodie with a content Woodley resting her head on him.

“Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk,” a meme says that starts off Rodgers’ photo series below.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to E! News, Rodgers and Woodley began dating some time in the second half of 2020, with a report arriving last February about their relationship. Woodley confirmed they were engaged during an appearance on The Tonight Show in February 2021, mentioning they’d been engaged “for a little while.”

She also spoke about how little she knew about the game of football, saying she still hadn’t attended a game yet.

“But he’s really so good at it,” she told Jimmy Fallon, laughing. “When we met, I knew he was a football guy, but I never knew what kind of a football guy he was … I am still constantly learning.”

Woodley went on to say she knew Rodgers more as the “nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!” and he “just happens to also be very good at sports,” too.

While the engagement lasted a year, things reportedly ended last week with an insider suggesting it was due to Rodgers’ focus on football rather than Woodley.

Rodgers thanks Packers teammates

In his cryptic Instagram post, Rodgers didn’t just show love for Shailene Woodley but also a number of his Green Bay Packers teammates. That included his potential successor at quarterback, Jordan Love, whom the Packers drafted at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys,” Rodgers said in his caption.

He also thanked his “Friday crew,” which included David Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb, and their significant others.

“I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you,” Rodgers said.

He goes on to call his teammates, past and current, “the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football.”

“The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in the game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories,” Rodgers said, adding for all others to “Spread love and gratitude” and “read a book once in a while.”

Pic credit: @aaronrodgers12/Instagrram

Rodgers’ cryptic post doesn’t confirm a change of NFL teams or retirement, but there have been rumors for weeks that the four-time NFL MVP may be the next great quarterback to call it a career. As the NFL postseason winded down, fans bid farewell to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Soon after, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement, mentioning he’d spend more time with his wife and kids and focus on his other ventures.

Rodgers’ message may be his goodbye to the team or the league so that he can focus more on his personal life, including Shailene Woodley. Stay tuned, as Rodgers may be ready to walk away after a 17-year career.