Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split after Green Bay Packers star ‘put football first’

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called off their engagement after reports surfaced that the football star was not prioritizing the actress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

There will be no wedding bells ringing for actress Shailene Woodley and football star Aaron Rodgers.

Reports surfaced recently that the dynamic duo was ending their engagement, with sources citing a lack of attention on Shailene as one of the main reasons for the split.

In an exclusive interview with In Touch magazine, an insider close to the power couple revealed that the pair were barely spending time together.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the source said while adding that Shailene “felt he neglected their relationship” and that “neither of them was happy.”

The insider also told In Touch that Aaron appeared to be getting “cold feet” with the impending wedding date around the corner, adding that “there were too many obstacles” but the duo “decided to part amicably.”

Twitter users appeared to be less than shocked by news of the split despite happier times for the couple

Although most celebrity splits invoke feelings of shock among the masses, Twitter users seemed less than surprised at the news.

“Dude is allergic to family,” wrote one social media user, while another chimed in saying, “Aaron Rodgers not being able to hold down a relationship. Shocker.”

Despite the lack of trauma among fans regarding the break-up, Shailene and Aaron’s history together points to happy times and a potentially solid future for the couple.

The internet went haywire last year when the two were spotted enjoying some down-time together in Hawaii alongside actor, and Divergent co-star, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh.

In posts shared by Keleigh to Instagram, the foursome appeared to be having a great time in the tropical sun, with both girls showing off their physiques in bikinis while the guys bared their toned abs in board shorts.

Shailene staunchly defended Aaron when he revealed he had no plans to get vaccinated against Covid-19

However, rough waters lay ahead for Shailene and Aaron, with the football star causing some serious waves last fall when he claimed to be immunized but later clarified that he didn’t have the coronavirus vaccine, despite later testing positive during the football season.

The sports star sat down with Pat McAfee for the Pat McAfee Show to explain his stance while adamantly denying that he deliberately misled the public about his vaccination status.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Aaron told the host. “My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body and that’s why this was so important to me. My medical team advised me that the danger I’d be in of an adverse event was greater than the risk of getting Covid and recovering.”

Aaron Rodgers Tells Pat McAfee His Side Of Vaccine Situation

According to NBC News online, Shailene blasted the media for throwing Aaron under the bus, posting a since-vanished Instagram story in which she criticized the press.

Shailene reportedly wrote that the media was “grasping at straws” and that they were making a “story out of nothing.”

The actress and her now-ex confirmed their engagement status a year ago but had not shared any details on their wedding plans during all of last year.