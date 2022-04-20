A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX after returning from Barbados

A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX after returning from a trip to his girlfriend Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

While the world continues to keep a close eye on Rihanna’s pregnancy journey as the singer enjoys her third trimester, her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, has found himself in some hot water.

The artist, who has a shaky history with violence, including being arrested previously in 2019 for aggravated assault, was arrested at LAX earlier today and put into handcuffs for another reported assault charge.

A$AP had just returned from a trip to his girlfriend Rihanna’s home country of Barbados when police took him into custody.

A$AP Rocky was detained at LAX for a shooting incident that occurred late last year

A$AP was detained at the airport in connection to a shooting incident that was recorded in November in which the singer allegedly approached a man on the street and shot at him at least three times before leaving, with the bullets claimed to have grazed the man’s hand.

While details still remain somewhat fuzzy in regards A$AP’s latest arrest, it seems clear that the singer will likely once again face the courts as more information emerges.

The arrest comes at an awkward time for Rihanna, who has been living it up during her highly publicized pregnancy and is expecting the couple’s first child imminently.

Despite the strain A$AP’s charges will likely put on the pair, who have been dating for approximately two years, this is also not the first time they have undergone tension during the last few months.

A$AP was recently accused of cheating as Rihanna heads towards the final countdown of pregnancy

Rumors swirled in the last week that A$AP had stepped out on pregnant Rihanna, with claims circulating that he cheated with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Amina vehemently denied the accusations, taking to her Instagram stories to express her frustration with the viral social media gossip that had put her in the spotlight, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

A source close to A$AP and Rihanna has since attempted to clear the air and dispel the rumors.

The insider reportedly insisted that the couple is doing fine and said the cheating rumors are “100% false on both counts.”

Rihanna has yet to announce her official due date.

A$AP was found guilty of the 2019 assault in Sweden and was given a suspended prison sentence and slapped with a $1,000 fine for damages.