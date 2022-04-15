Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating rumors not true, source says. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

There’s a rumor swirling around that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna, and the two have split.

However, a source has come forward to shoot down these claims.

Rihanna recently opened up about her pregnancy and gushed about ASAP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky cheating rumors untrue, source says

Social media was buzzing yesterday with rumors that A$AP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Amina is the shoe designer for Rihanna’s Fenty brand.

A source told TMZ, “100% false on both counts,” and then added, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Amina also reposted photos of Rihanna as the rumors were swirling—which would be odd if the rumors were true.

Rihanna gushes about A$AP Rocky

Rihanna recently spoke to Vogue about her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

The two were friends before they began dating.

She revealed that “people don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” and the two had known each other for years before dating.

However, they grew closer during 2020 and went on numerous road trips throughout the pandemic.

Rihanna said, “He became my family in that time. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t. It’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

She revealed that when she took him to meet her family in Barbados, her mother was “charmed by him from the start.”

Rihanna also shared that they have complete openness about everything, such as “how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.”

Rihanna opens up about pregnancy

Rihanna, who is pregnant with A$AP Rocky’s child, revealed to Vogue that she and A$AP Rocky weren’t necessarily planning for a baby, but they also weren’t “planning against it.”

She said, “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun, and then it was there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning, and our journey began.”

Rihanna also revealed during the interview that she eats a lot of tangerines with salt. She said in Barbados, they soak their fruit in the ocean, so she wants the salt “and only salt.”

It’s unclear when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby is due, but the singer seems to be far along in her pregnancy.