Amina Muaddi speaks out after A$AP Rocky cheating claims

Amina Muaddi has broken her silence after being accused of having an affair with ASAP Rocky.

The shoe designer was subject to a viral social media rumor that pregnant Rihanna’s boyfriend cheated with her leading to a breakup.

Amina Muaddi collaborated with ASAP Rocky in 2020 for his creative agency AWGE on a collection of stiletto silhouette shoes.

Rihanna and ASAP have remained silent on the rumors about their relationship, but Amina has released a statement.

Amina Muaddi breaks her silence on cheating rumors

The fashion designer and shoemaker released a statement on her Instagram Story to address the internet rumor.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote in an Instagram story statement on 15 April, continuing:

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously,” she said.

“However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she continued, in reference to Rihanna’s pregnancy.

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I got back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Amina’s most recent Instagram post features Rihanna wearing one of her Ursina crystal-embellished pumps.

“Rih x Ursina pump x baby bump 💖💞💗💕,” she wrote in the caption.

Rihanna stuns in a fashionable outfit in the photo, showing off her growing baby bump. The singer wears a pink bra, matching ripped jeans, and a pink furry wolf over her brown-hooded jacket.

Multiple sources deny Rihanna and ASAP Rocky cheating rumors

Numerous sources have denied the story regarding ASAP Rocky and Amina.

Riri and her baby’s father became a trending topic on social media due to the claim made by fashion writer Louis Pisano who alleged the couple split after the Harlem rapper cheated.

Pisano issued an apology on Twitter for his “reckless” tweet about the alleged affair.

The fashion blogger previously doubled down on the unsubstantiated rumor but has since taken down the tweets.