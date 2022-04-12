Rihanna in tiny pink bra top and low-slung jeans, shows off bare baby bump 

Rihanna poses in pink bra and shows off her baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, and she continues to embrace her baby bump.

The trendsetter and fashion maven shared pictures in a tiny pink bra which fully displayed her pregnant belly. Rihanna is no stranger to showing off her pregnant body. The Bajan Beauty did a Vogue Photoshoot, which featured her baby bump and not much else.

Rihanna poses in a tiny pink bra top and low-slung jeans

Fresh off the heels of RiRi’s Vogue Cover shoot, the singer and CEO shared scantily-clad photos on social media. Rihanna’s makeup looked gorgeous and featured light pink colors to match her outfit.

Rihanna’s cleavage exploded out of the tiny pink bra. Ri sported loose pink pants with rips above the knees. She wore pointy pink heels that peeked out from her flared slacks. Rihanna wore an eye-catching pink faux-fur stole and a tan bomber jacket.

The Ocean’s 8 actress was at Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Rihanna’s pink outfit reflected against the surface of the shiny black Escalade behind her.

She wrote the caption, “ya boy @diggzy out here ackin up.”

Pic credit: @rihanna/Instagram

The comments section praised Rihanna’s daring maternity style.

Pic credit: @rihanna/Instagram

One commenter said, “You look so beautiful Rih,” and some heart emojis. Another clever commenter used a play on words and wrote, “RIHconic.”

These photos come as Rihanna graces the cover of Vogue with her pregnant belly.

Rihanna poses for a pregnant Vogue cover shoot

Rihanna posed for a jaw-dropping photoshoot in the May edition of Vogue.

She sported a coat from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Rick Owens, and Marc Jacobs in the gorgeous pictures, which showed off her growing belly.

Rihanna also opened up about how pregnancy made her feel and her fashion choices.

Inside Rihanna’s Epic Vogue Cover Shoot | Vogue

Rihanna said that her pregnancy is a happy time and explained, “I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this,” she tells me. “At first, I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am.” In other words, “none of the dials are turned down.”

She also made a decision not to wear maternity clothing. Rihanna explained her choice, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna’s Vogue edition is available on April 26th.