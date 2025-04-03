Young NCIS advertisement called ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’ by fans

The NCIS social media team had fun with April Fool’s Day 2025.

Playing off the Young Sheldon success with the network, they rolled out an advertisement for Young NCIS.

The Big Bang Theory was a CBS hit, and the network greenlit a prequel show called Young Sheldon that told earlier stories about Sheldon Cooper.

NCIS: Origins has worked similarly, telling stories about a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Young NCIS goes further back, depicting the NCIS cast as they would look in elementary school.

Many NCIS fans loved the April Fool’s Day joke.

Young NCIS advertised on social media

“This fall, there’s no case too small. #YoungNCIS is coming soon to a TV near you,” reads the caption of the Young NCIS advertisement.

The seven primary NCIS cast members are depicted as kids, beginning with Agent Alden Parker, who is front and center. Gary Cole plays the character.

Parker is flanked on one side by Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover).

Parker’s other side features Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

NCIS fans love the Young NCIS photo

Many NCIS fans dropped social media comments.

“I know this is fake but omg so cute 😍,” wrote one NCIS fan.

“haha I wasn’t expecting an NCIS April fools joke, love it 🤭😭,” wrote another fan.

“Too adorable😂,” added someone else.

NCIS fans enjoyed the Young NCIS post. Pic credit: @NCISVerse/Instagram

Young NCIS is unlikely to happen, but it gave fans something fun to chat about during another short hiatus.

NCIS Season 22 has a break on April 7 before returning with a new episode on April 14.

Only four more new episodes remain this spring for NCIS. Tune in to see how the season ends before the long summer hiatus begins.

More news from the NCIS shows

The NCIS: Origins cast added Claire Berger to play a future NCIS: LA boss.

This is a fun treat for NCIS: Los Angeles fans who watch the new show.

NCIS Season 22 finished filming, and Wilmer Valderrama cried. He was joined by co-stars Sean Murray and Katrina Law for the video from the NCIS set.

Here are the latest details about the NCIS season-ender. Unfortunately, Season 22 comes to a close very soon.

Previous episodes of the NCIS dramas are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c, NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c, and NCIS: Sydney airs Friday at 8/7c on CBS.