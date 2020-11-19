You Season 3 announces cast for upcoming Netflix season

Netflix announced earlier this year that You Season 3 would return to the streaming service, and production has started.

The show has now added a ton of new cast members as Joe (Penn Badgley) is preparing for the next season of his obsession as a serial killer.

You Season 3 casting news

Netflix announced 12 new cast members for the third season of You.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Michaela McManus signed on to play the recurring role of Natalie, Joe’s “next-door neighbor and subject of his growing fascination.” She showed up at the end of Season 2.

She’s a “professional and social success” and has a powerful husband, but she sees through her shallow life. That is what brings her into Joe’s crosshairs.

McManus starred previously on The Vampire Diaries as werewolf Jules and was also on One Tree Hill as Lucas’s editor and future love interest.

Saffron Burrows also signed to return for the new season as Dottie, the mother of Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). With Pedretti returning for Season 3, Burrows will be onboard hoping to spend more time with her new grandchild following Love’s brother’s death.

Another new series regular will be Tati Gabrielle as Marienne, “a smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t let much get by her.” She is trying to start a better life for herself and her young child.

Gabrielle starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Prudence.

Dylan Arnold signed on to play Theo, “a college student with a strained relationship with his stepfather.” He has the talent of getting tangled up with his loved ones’ problems but has his own substance abuse issues to deal with.

Arnold started in Nashville as Twig, one of Jonah’s childhood friends.

You Season 3 guest stars announced

The guest star list is also impressive for Your Season 3.

Shannon Chan-Kent (Another Life) plays Kiki, a devoted member of Sherry’s (Shalita Grant) cliquish “mean girl” friend group.

Ben Mehl (The Good Wife) plays Dante, a librarian who retains his wit and equanimity no matter what the day brings.

Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary) plays Andrew, an adoring member of Sherry’s cliquish inner circle.

Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives, Hawaii 5-0) plays Brandon, Kiki’s husband.

Bryan Safi (9-1-1, Desperados) plays Jackson, Andrew’s wry husband.

Mackenzie Astin (The Magicians, Homeland) plays Gil, a mild-mannered geology professor.

Ayelet Zurer (Angels & Demons, Daredevil) plays Dr. Chandra, a chic, brusque, but extremely seasoned couples therapist.

Jack Fisher (NCIS, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) plays young Joe Goldberg, who will be seen in flashbacks.

You Season 3 will return sometime in 2021 to Netflix. The first two seasons are currently streaming.