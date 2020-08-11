Another Life Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The second season of Netflix’s sci-fi drama Another Life looks to be finally in the works after months of delay. And it’s about time too, as the finale of season one left so many questions unanswered.

Warning: Some spoilers ahead

Another Life has been following the trials and tribulations of a band of hardy astronauts onboard the Salvare as they attempt to discover the origins of a giant alien artifact that suddenly appeared on Earth.

The group of extraordinarily beautiful astronauts is led by Captain Niko Breckinridge, (Katie Sackhoff, who starred as the brilliant Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica), and she has her work cut out for her as she tries to control her difficult crew members and save the Earth.

Although the show has its faults, it is jam-packed with lots of rip-roaringly fast-paced action. Filmed in 4K, it’s visually vibrant and beautiful, and the attention to detail, especially in regards to alien beings and their homeworlds, has been excellent.

Will there be a season 2 of Another Life?

It’s fair to say that most critics have not loved this show, and a second season was from a certainty; however, Another Life has proven to have a loyal band of dedicated followers, which led to the announcement of a second season way back in October 2019.

The show first premiered in July 2019, so it didn’t take too long for the Netflix bigwigs to jump onboard with season 2.

Katie Sackhoff, who is a producer as well as the star, made a proud announcement on Twitter about the second season. She posted a short video that had been edited so that various cast members were heard saying “two.”

Katie then breaks in, saying, “that’s right, everyone. Another Life is officially coming back.” She also wrote, “Can’t wait to see you all back in space.”

When will Another Life season 2 come out?

Unfortunately, there is still no official word as to when season 2 of Another Life will actually hit our screens. TV schedules all across the nation have been thrown into chaos thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

To add to the bad news, filming hasn’t even started on this one. The cast and crew were all set to get the cameras rolling at their set in Vancouver last March, but filming was postponed due to the virus.

Filming was due to begin again on July 20, 2020, but this too was postponed. A new date has been set for August 31, 2020, so keep your fingers crossed that it will go ahead then.

The first season was filmed over four months between August and November 2018, so if all does go according to plan, we can expect the show to return in summer 2021. That is, unless they find a way to speed up the process, but don’t expect anything before July 2021 at the earliest.

Another Life Season 2 cast updates

We can expect some changes to the cast lineup for next season. For instance, we definitely won’t be seeing Ian Yerxa, as played by Tyler Hoechlin, since Niko (Sackhoff) killed him off. The government’s representative onboard the Salvare, Sasha Harrison, played by Jake Abel, was also killed off.

According to Deadline, we will be getting a brand new regular in the form of Tongayi Chirisa (formerly of Palm Springs and Antebellum). And we’ll also be getting three new recurring characters in Dillon Casey (Remedy), Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble), and Kurt Yaeger (LA’s Finest).

Most of the other main characters will be returning, such as Niko (Sackhoff), Erik Wallace (Justin Chatwin) as Niko’s husband and scientist, Cas Isakovic (Elizabeth Faith Ludlow) Niko’s second-in-command and pilot of Salvare, William (Samuel Anderson), and many of your other fav regulars too.

However, try not to get too attached to any of the main characters if you can help it because Sackhoff recently told Collider in an interview that nobody is safe on this show. The writers are prepared to kill off anybody, and according to Sackhoff, probably just as “you fall in love with them.”

What will season 2 of Another Life be about?

Fans will be pleased to know that, according to Sackhoff, the show makers have an idea of where they want to take the show for at least another two seasons.

In the meantime, it looks like the primary goal of the crew of the Salvare for season 2 will be to save the Earth and all humanity.

The crew of Salvare now know that the intentions of the alien race, Achaia, are far from honorable. The aliens will only be satisfied when humans are either destroyed or enslaved.

Unfortunately, everyone on Earth is under the impression that the Achaia are a fun-loving peaceful bunch. Therefore, it’s up to Captian Niko and her crew to avoid destruction and get back to Earth so they can warn everybody as soon as possible.

Season one of Another Life is currently available to stream on Netflix.