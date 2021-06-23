Will Kensi and Deeks become parents on NCIS: Los Angeles? Showrunner addresses situation

Kensi and Deeks could be great parents on NCIS: LA if their jobs would allow it. Pic credit: CBS

On NCIS: Los Angeles, Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks had been trying to have a child for a while. It became an important subplot to the show and something that the characters routinely addressed during episodes.

Toward the end of Season 12, the NCIS: LA writers finally had Kensi and Deeks considering adoption as a serious option, but nothing was settled in regard to the married couple becoming parents.

With NCIS: LA Season 13 on the way in the fall, fans still have a lot of questions about that situation and whether or not Kensi and Deeks are finally going to become parents. And at the same time, if they do end up adopting a child, will one or both of them need to quit a job that can put families in harm’s way?

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill addressed that entire situation with an answer that TVLine shared with its readers.

Are NCIS: LA’s Kensi and Deeks ever going to have a family?

“That’s been a big dilemma for us as writers because you don’t want to do something that makes your characters look negligent,” Gemmill reportedly told TVLine about the prospect of the NCIS: LA cast members becoming parents.

“Would it be a wise decision to have a child when both of you are putting your lives in jeopardy every day? That’s a legitimate concern for the two of them, and something that we will have to explore as we move forward,” Gemmill continued. “Whether Kensi is able to get pregnant or whether it’s going to be an adoption, that’s a tricky one because you want them to be happy, but you also don’t want them to look irresponsible.”

So what does the future hold for the couple? It sounds like the writers will be addressing it further during NCIS: LA Season 13, but that the showrunner also wants to hold back some surprises that could be coming up. One of the fears in a situation like this is changing the cast too much, especially when two major characters just left at the end of Season 12.

One major change coming up on NCIS: LA Season 13 is that actor Gerald McRaney is now a full-time cast member. We will see a lot more of him during episodes in the fall, which makes us a tad worried that we still aren’t going to see a lot of Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt).

Over at NCIS, there have been even bigger changes to what will take place in the fall. Star Mark Harmon will only appear in a few Season 19 episodes. That huge shift for the show has also led to the announcement of two new NCIS cast members.

Fans of NCIS are in for a lot of changes when the show finally returns in the fall, and that also includes it airing on a new night. NCIS has moved away from Tuesday nights and that could certainly be a big adjustment for long-time fans.

NCIS: Los Angeles returns in the fall of 2021 on CBS.