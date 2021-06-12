NCIS Season 19: No episodes on Tuesday nights will force fans to adjust

The NCIS cast has a new night for Season 19 of the show Pic credit: CBS

When NCIS Season 19 begins in the fall, it won’t happen on Tuesday nights.

That’s going to be a huge change for the franchise and it could take fans a while to adjust — and this isn’t a fanbase that likes to see a lot of change.

CBS wants to have an FBI block on Tuesdays now, with three shows centered on the bureau airing back-to-back-to-back. That includes the new show, FBI: International, which will air its first season beginning in the fall.

With no timeslots open to it on Tuesdays, NCIS had to be moved to a new night. Not only that, but NCIS is going to air at a new time as well.

What time does NCIS Season 19 air on CBS?

The new season of NCIS will air at 9/8c each Monday night on CBS. It’s going to be a huge change for fans who have become very accustomed to tuning in every Tuesday night. Even when NCIS has aired repeat episodes on Tuesdays, the ratings have been better than many shows airing new episodes at the same time on other networks.

This could all be a subtle hint that NCIS is nearing the end of its run and that it won’t be the tentpole drama for the network in the fall of 2021. At the same time, CBS does hope that it can serve as a strong lead-in for NCIS: Hawaii, which will be airing at 10/9c on Monday evenings.

NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans previously moved by CBS

For the first five seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, it aired right after NCIS on Tuesday nights. It was then moved to Monday nights for two seasons before finding a permanent slot on Sundays.

NCIS: New Orleans also aired its first five seasons on Tuesday nights, taking over that 9/8c slot when NCIS: LA was moved to Mondays. Then, during Season 6, NOLA was moved to Sunday nights. It didn’t do very well in the ratings on the new night, and then CBS canceled NCIS: New Orleans during Season 7.

Now, NCIS will try to find a foothold on Mondays and CBS is hoping that fans are going to move with the show. We will have to if we ever want to learn how Gibbs got that boat out of his basement.

After Agent Ellie Bishop left NCIS during the season finale, there are a lot of questions about how the cast and the show will look next year. It leaves the writers and producers with some openings to present fresh stories, and hopefully, the episodes remain strong enough that CBS decides to place an early order for NCIS Season 20.

NCIS returns during the fall of 2021 on CBS.