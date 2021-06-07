NCIS theories: How did Gibbs get that boat out of his basement?

Gibbs took another boat out of his basement during NCIS Season 18. Pic credit: CBS

On the NCIS Season 18 finale, Gibbs finally took his brand-new boat out for a spin.

The boat trip was a rather short one, as NCIS ended the season by blowing up Gibbs’ boat.

It was also interesting to learn later that members of the NCIS cast didn’t have that ending in their scripts.

But back to the question at hand. How the heck did Gibbs get that boat out of his basement?

Over the years, Gibbs has completed a few different boats that have had to come out of there, but the writers have maintained the secret about how he gets fully-built boats out of his house.

It has long been assumed that when the series is coming to an end that the secret will be revealed, but fans can’t help but theorize how it has been happening.

How does Gibbs get the boat out of his basement on NCIS?

Early in the season finale, Gibbs was putting the finishing touches on his boat, but then a scene was shown where he was gassing up and the boat was already hooked up to his truck.

There may have been a hint to how Gibbs got his boat out of the basement a little earlier in the episode. When McGee came to visit, it appeared that Gibbs had moved a lot of tools and boxes from the basement up to the main house.

Did Gibbs need to move all of that stuff in order to open up a wall in the basement? In a previous episode, we saw that Gibbs had a secret room behind his upstairs closet, so having a secret wall or door would not be surprising at all.

And maybe it’s not really a secret door at all? Maybe it is meant to open and if we get a look at that particular side of his house from the outside, maybe it is very clear that he has a door there.

Another theory could be that his house has a tunnel behind a wall that would allow him to move a boat through it. Maybe the tunnel extends to a shed or a neighboring house that he also owns.

And if Gibbs has tunnels, maybe they are actually under the basement level. So, maybe the boat can go through the basement floor and into a tunnel where it can then be taken out at a different location.

Is the explanation even easier than that? Maybe the ceiling of the basement can be opened and the boat simply gets lifted out of there.

The truth is that there are a lot of theories and very few answers about how Gibbs is doing all of this. Sure, Gibbs’ house isn’t even real. It’s a soundstage and the reason we don’t see one of the walls is that that’s where the cameras are located. Still, we all want to know the explanation of how he gets those boats out, even if we don’t get to see it actually take place.

How do you think Gibbs got Rule 91 out of his basement? At least pondering that question makes us think less about NCIS leaving Tuesday nights in the fall.

NCIS returns with Season 19 in the fall of 2021 on CBS.