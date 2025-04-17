Whoopi Goldberg declares ‘I’m old’ after seeing an iconic clip

Whoopi Goldberg knows how to make a splash no matter what continent she is on.

While The View is on a lengthy hiatus for spring break, the ladies are getting some much-needed time off, and Whoopi is taking full advantage of it.

Whoopi often travels to Italy when she’s not working on The View or other side projects, such as her prosecco and THC products

Although she hates flying, she will brave the skies for her beloved Sardinia, Italy, where she has a vacation home.

This vacation for Whoopi has not only been fun downtime. She is also doing an interview here and there for kicks and giggles before studying for her part in Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband.

Little is known about the next installment in Whoopi’s Sister Act franchise, Sister Act 3, but Whoopi spoke about it on Che tempo che fa, a popular Italian talk show.

Whoopi shares ‘I’m old!’ after watching a clip of her iconic roles

Whoopi’s latest interview in Italy caused a stir with fans since they thought the host should have utilized his time with the venerated star better and asked her about her life.

During the odd interview with Fabio Fazio, the host of Che tempo che fa, Whoopi watched a clip of one of her famous movie roles.

Whoopi, dressed in black and white, much like her character in the Sister Act movies, watched a clip of her films with the Unchained Melody song by The Righteous Brothers playing in the background.

The movie clips included scenes from Ghost, with Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Swayze, and Demi Moore.

Other clips featured The Color Purple and Sister Act alongside clips of Whoopi and the various award shows the EGOT winner participated in during her long career.

Whoopi watched the montage speechless, and afterward, she declared, “I’m old!” Then, after taking a beat to compose her thoughts, she said, “It’s a good thing because it shows I’ve been somewhere, and I’ve done something.”

Whoopi certainly has put her years to good use on this earth, as her movie roles allow people to forget their troubles, at least for the duration of the show.

Whoopi to join friend and co-host Joy Behar Off-Broadway

Billed as a “reunion we’ve been waiting for,” Whoopi joins Joy in her play My First Ex-Husband for one memorable performance.

Joy’s play is ending its Off-Broadway stint in May, but Whoopi is coming aboard with a memorable performance before it leaves.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c am on ABC.