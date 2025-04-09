Joy Behar reveals surprise match up with Whoopi Goldberg away from The View

Joy Behar announced an exciting collaboration with her good friend, Whoopi Goldberg, and this time, it has nothing to do with The View.

Joy Behar’s schedule stays full even when she isn’t on The View as a cohost or moderating when Whoopi is off, even with the addition of moderating The Weekend View.

Joy loves to write plays in her spare time, and her latest, My First Ex-Husband, is currently playing on Off-Broadway.

Joy spent so much time playing her part that she got sick and was away from her seat on The View for an extended time after covering for Whoopi.

Now, it seems that Whoopi may be paying her friend, Joy, back after all that by joining her for a special one-time-only event.

Joy’s play, My First Ex-Husband, features a rotating cast including Susan Lucci, Susie Essman, Adrienne C. Moore, and now, Whoopi Goldberg is appearing in the show.

Joy shares that Whoopi is joining her for an exceptional performance

Amid rumors that Whoopi may leave The View at the end of the season, she is taking time to help out her friend, Joy, for a special one-time-only show.

Joy, battling her exit rumors as she slashes the price for one of her homes, took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Whoopi is joining her for one show.

Joy shared a photo on her temporary Instagram feed and captioned it, “My First Ex-Husband…Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Join Together For One Performance Only! April 30 At 2 PM.”

Joy Behar announced that her good friend, Whoopi Goldberg, will join her play. Pic credit: @joyvbehar/Instagram

Fans of Joy and Whoopi will want to find tickets and attend this once-in-a-lifetime team-up with these veteran performers.

Whoopi’s year is going great. Starting with her appearance at a Paris fashion show, she is now named a legend of Broadway in the New York Magazine listing of performers.

Whoopi speaks out about her Broadway honor

The View shared Whoopi’s honor on the show, and she took the time to remark about the honor she received, comparing her to Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand.

The New York Magazine Legends of Broadway Series included Whoopi among the excellent stars.

Whoopi’s one-woman show earned her inclusion in the list, and she said she was “honored to be included.” Whoopi deserves to be on that exclusive list of Broadway performers.

