In a season where Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are battling retirement rumors left and right, The View is taking some time off the air.

Whoopi and Joy are both busy ladies with work commitments that do not include sitting at the table to tape The View, and those reasons could come into play during this hiatus.

As Monster and Critics reported, Joy’s recent absence from The View caused chaos among her fans when Sara Haines had to step into her timeslot on the podcast.

Joy and Whoopi’s absences this spring do not help the retirement rumors on The View, especially since the two ladies, alongside Sunny Hostin, do not have contracts that extend past Season 28.

Whoopi even shot an episode of The View for a Friday edition, something she never does since she has a firm four-day-a-week schedule.

With all this upheaval at The View, it is surprising that they are taking a break from showcasing new episodes during this tumultuous time.

Here’s when fans can expect new episodes of The View

Fans historically hate it when The View airs reruns; they prefer the ladies to do what Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos do on Live with Kelly and Mark.

When Kelly and Mark have an extended break like this spring, as they changed studio spaces, they air new host chats so fans have something to look forward to during the downtime.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a week for new episodes of The View, The Weekend View, and the podcast, The View: Behind the Table.

New episodes of each are slated to return the week of April 22, 2025, just after the Easter holidays.

The View website and other ABC shows, such as Live with Kelly and Mark, use 1iota.com to confirm the following new shows via the web.

When The View does return, the lineup of stars is impressive, with Eva Longoria, Chef Jose Andres, and the famous duo Cheech and Chong among the names.

Hopefully, the extended time off will allow Joy Behar to get better with whatever sickness keeps her away from The View.

Whoopi shared an update about Barack and Michelle Obama

Whoopi shared an update about Michelle Obama and her marriage to the former president.

Rumors keep coming up about their marriage heading for divorce, but Michelle put the scuttlebutt to rest on a recent podcast episode.

Whoopi brought up the topic on a recent The View segment and clarified that the famous couple is not heading for divorce.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.