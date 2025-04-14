Whoopi Goldberg’s latest interview causes an international stir

While The View airs reruns during the week before the Easter holiday, the ladies can rest and reconnect with their families or vacation during the downtime.

One of the stars, Whoopi Goldberg, chose to travel to her beloved Italy during her hiatus from The View.

Celebrities such as George Clooney, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Gwyneth Paltrow love to vacation in Italy like Whoopi does.

Instead of relaxing this time, Whoopi scheduled an interview with a long-running talk show in Italy to promote her Sister Act 3 movie.

Not much is known about Sister Act 3, although Whoopi keeps promoting it during her trips to Italy and even asked the Pope if he would appear in it.

During the Oscars this year, Whoopi said, “They have a script,” and to “keep your fingers crossed.”

Whoopi visits Fabio Fazio on Che tempo che fa for an odd interview

Fans everywhere love Whoopi Goldberg. It isn’t hard to do since her roles cross many genres, from Star Trek to Ghost, The Color Purple, and her talk show, The View.

One fan-favorite movie series is Sister Act, and Whoopi keeps talking about Sister Act 3, especially when she visits Italy.

A recent interview on the Che tempo che fa (What the times are like) talk show hosted by Fabio Fazio drew criticism from Whoopi’s fans over the lack of content inside.

As Whoopi came out in black with white sleeves reminiscent of her outfit for Sister Act, fans could not stop applauding her entrance.

The odd interview began after Whoopi walked out. Then, the co-host, Flippa Lagerback, dressed as a nun and awkwardly hugged Whoopi.

The Che tempo che fa show is known for its simplicity and lack of formality, but fans wanted more out of the interview than watching Whoopi sign a book for the host standing next to co-host Filippa Lagerback dressed as a nun.

Whoopi’s fans react to the odd interview featuring a nun and a book signing

Fans started commenting about Whoopi, and one fan shared that Whoopi is “One of the most loved actresses in the world.”

Another fan referenced some of Whoopi’s roles, Sister Maria Claretta and Rita Miller. One fan said, “I love her.” Another said, “A wonderful woman and actress of disarming simplicity.”

Then, fans started to berate the show, calling out the interview for its lack of content. One fan said, “Too bad the interview was pretty empty, missed opportunity.”

One critic blasted the show, saying, “Incredible!” Then, continuing, “Go from her to you and back to her. You could ask a lot from an access of this caliber!” This same critic called out Fabio, the host, saying, “he’s been talking since she walked in…incredible! what a shame. that was a terrible interview. have a good evening!”

Whoopi does not often give interviews. Since most reporters catch her on the red carpet for blurbs, having her in an actual studio, not asking her well-meaning questions, or letting her talk about her incredible life is a wasted opportunity.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.