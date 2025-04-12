Here’s why Kelly Ripa’s gifted tribute to her late dog is melting fans’ hearts

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently lost one of their beloved family members, and the loss is still fresh for the celebrity couple.

Kelly agonized over the health of her long-time canine companion, Chewie, for months before a trusted veterinarian said it was time to let her go.

LIVE fans certainly felt for the grieving host as she cried about the loss on the air during a live show with her husband, Mark.

In the two short months since Chewie died, Kelly has experienced another massive change in her life: the change of studio space for her long-running show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly and Mark have found the move to the new studio challenging, with setback after setback causing delays.

After Kelly and Mark battled fan criticism for their “cold” set, a guest on the show brought a wonderful gift for Kelly in tribute to her beloved Chewie.

Bryce Dallas Howard gives Kelly a painting of Chewie

Bryce Dallas Howard came on LIVE to promote her new documentary, Pets, which showcases owners’ emotional ties with their pets.

The documentary was a fitting topic for Kelly since she and Chewie had an emotional tie like no other.

As Bryce left the LIVE set, she gifted Kelly a lovely painting of Chewie for the still-grieving host.

In the short clip shared on the LIVE Instagram account, Kelly said that this painting “Is Chewie,” and spoke about how it captured her spirit.

Fans loved the portrait and started to comment about it on Facebook. One fan said, “This portrait of Chewie is absolutely precious, it touched my heart.” Another fan said, “What a special gift.”

Other fans kept speaking about the “special” and “kind” gift that Bryce gave Kelly and Mark.

One fan wrote, “So thoughtful. A treasure for sure.”

Others commented on the gift’s “beautiful” nature.

LIVE offers a view of the new studio space

April 14 should be the day everyone waits for at Live with Kelly and Mark, when the new space finishes and the show airs from it.

Changing Kelly’s studio is a massive undertaking that seems near completion, much to the fans’ relief and that of Kelly and Mark. The open cafeteria space, where the show filmed last week, is fraught with problems, from sound echoes to a dismal NYC backdrop.

Below is a sneak peek of the new studio space.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.