Here’s why Kelly Ripa’s brand new set is labeled ‘cold’ by viewers

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back to work on Live with Kelly and Mark, but fans are unimpressed with their new studio building.

Kelly and Mark took three weeks off filming LIVE, combining spring break with moving to a new studio space, something they had never done before.

Disney owns ABC, and several popular morning shows, such as The View, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Mark, are moving to a new building and consolidating operations.

While The View’s move seemed seamless, Kelly’s show is facing problems in their move and setting up the new studio space.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly’s relocation drama had fans demanding answers since the show aired prerecorded episodes for an extended time.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Kelly and Mark began the week with a new episode of LIVE, fans were unhappy with the new setup and its many problems.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showcase the new space for LIVE. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Kelly and Mark aired their first show at 7 Hudson Square, but fans are not happy

Since Kelly’s new studio space for LIVE was not ready after their three-week move to the new location, her show aired in an open space at the Disney building.

Disney brought several of their shows under one roof, and LIVE is the latest one to move, but the move seems anything but free of problems.

The sound echoed in the building since the space is so big. The echoing is apparent even in videos put on YouTube by the LIVE crew, and it is the main reason fans feel the space is “cold” and “not welcoming.”

One fan noticed and said, “They sound like they are in a tunnel. The whole set feels cold and not welcoming.”

A Live with Kelly and Mark fan remarks about the new studio space. Pic credit: @LivewithKellyandMark/Facebook

Others said the same thing: “Beautiful! Yes, there is an echo.” A fan referenced something Kelly said: “Kelly made a remark about beta testing the sound. It’s awful for a state-of-the-art new studio.”

One fan noticed that the studio audience was all on the same level and that not everyone could see clearly.

Another fan wrote that the “new studio looks so generic & plain. I thought it would be nice like The View ladies have.”

LIVE fans do not like the new studio space for Kelly Ripa’s show. Pic credit: @Live with Kelly and Mark/Facebook

Another fan noted they were “hoping for a better set…new not always better… Its like a huge metal framed warehouse box…big empty…very cold feeling…thought it would be cozier… yes sound needs adjusting.”

Some fans are pointing out that this is not their permanent home and that the space is not ready for them to film in yet.

LIVE fans are not impressed with Kelly Ripa’s new studio space. Pic credit: @Live with Kelly and Mark/Facebook

With all the feedback from fans, maybe tomorrow’s show will be better, and they will fix the sound quality. One can only hope.

Kelly’s new space showcases a gritty New York City

Kelly’s new building is in Lower Manhattan, in New York City. The backdrop featured an accurate view of the city. Typically, LIVE has a fake backdrop of a more pleasant scene.

This space is only temporary, and LIVE should air from its new studio space by April 14. We hope the team hears their fans’ claims and ensures that things seem more welcoming.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.