Kelly Ripa’s relocation drama has fans demanding answers

Live with Kelly and Mark has not been shown “live” in almost three weeks, and fans are unhappy about it.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ show is moving to a new location, and everyone is excited to see the new set, but as Monsters and Critics has reported, that won’t be for a short while.

Kelly timed the move with LIVE’s usual spring break, but it is now dragging past the typical week or two off for the show, and fans are upset.

Kelly often moves the show to locations like Palm Springs and Hollywood, but a permanent move to a new studio is not as easy as it seems.

When Kelly does return, it will still not be from her new studio because of delays getting everything ready for the LIVE team.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Page Six reported a source confirmed, “We will be broadcasting our show live next week from the beautiful 10th floor in our new building while we put the final touches on our studio.”

Another insider revealed, “They’re basically going to be doing it from the cafeteria lobby… because they don’t have a studio.”

LIVE fans react to the delays and demand answers

Fans are unhappy with Kelly’s extended time off due to the changing studio space and are asking questions. Three weeks of previously recorded episodes during spring is unusual for LIVE, and fans are understandably upset by the change.

One fan on a public Facebook group asked, “What happened?? I thought we were promised a LIVE show in the NEW STUDIO.”

Fans demand answers about Live with Kelly and Mark. Pic credit: @Live With Kelly and Mark Live Today/Facebook

Other fans revealed their plans to stop watching until the popular ABC talk show airs new episodes.

One said, “That just saved me some time from going back to watch what I taped this morning.” Another shared that if they see that LIVE is a rerun, they delete it without watching.

Fans are choosing to turn off another prerecorded LIVE. Pic credit: @Live With Kelly and Mark Live Today/Facebook

Another fan complained, “It’s now 3 weeks of PREVIOUS RECORDED.” This same fan shared their angst with the three-week time frame this extended move is taking LIVE.

One last fan in the sample said, “I know. I was very disappointed.”

LIVE fans are upset over the delay in new episodes. Pic credit: @Live With Kelly and Mark Live Today/Facebook

Everyone cannot wait for new episodes of LIVE, even if they are next to a buffet area while the studio gets finished.

Kelly wished Mark Consuelos a happy birthday during the hiatus

Mark celebrated his birthday during his downtime after moving to the new studio.

Kelly shared her birthday wishes for Mark on Instagram.

Kelly called Mark her “favorite golfer” in her post and wished him a happy birthday.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.