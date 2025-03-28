Here’s when Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will return with new Live episodes

Viewers are likely wondering about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, as LIVE with Kelly and Mark episodes will be reruns.

Don’t worry, Kelly and Mark’s marriage is fine, and there have been no reports of any issues with their family.

The show isn’t going off the air. However, the popular husband-wife duo is moving to a new location, similar to other television productions.

This week’s LIVE with Kelly and Mark episodes included interviews with actors Demi Moore, Niece Nash, Rob Lowe, and Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice.

On Friday, March 28, the episode featured We Live in Time star Andrew Garfield and Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams as guests, along with a presentation of the viral cartwheel challenge.

The episode wasn’t live and included a “previously recorded” label on-screen. Here are details on when audiences can see new episodes of LIVE from Kelly and Mark.

Here’s when Kelly and Mark episodes return for LIVE studio audiences

Both this week and last week, viewers have seen “previously recorded” shown for LIVE episodes. While the recent episodes started with new host chats, other aspects of the show featured previously recorded content, such as the interviews.

Per Decider, it was unknown when television viewers might see Mark and Kelly return to their live format rather than showing “previously recorded” content.

However, according to details from the LIVE with Kelly and Mark website, fans can get tickets via 1iota.com to see new episodes filmed.

The first date to see an episode filmed as part of the LIVE studio audience is Monday, April 7, from their new location. Tickets are also available to see the filmings on Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Mark and Kelly’s move to a new studio home at 7 Hudson Square in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Kelly has been in the studio at the corner of West 67th St. and Columbus Ave. in Manhattan since 2001, when she first became a LIVE co-host.

Other shows, including The View and The Tamron Hall Show, have moved to the location, and LIVE will soon join them.

Mark and Consuelos are enjoying a break as a special day approaches

Kelly and Mark have been enjoying spring break as they relax before filming their show at the new location.

The couple hasn’t appeared on social media during their break, last sharing content from the Academy Awards ceremony they attended earlier this month.

Kelly last shared a “20 piece throw back” Instagram carousel post on March 9, showing her and Mark all dressed up for the event.

Mark’s last Instagram post appeared on March 4 and was a Stuart Weitzman video of him putting together his dapper look for the Oscars.

In the clip, Mark shows off his shiny shoes, sharp suit, white shirt, and bow tie before stepping out with his gorgeous wife for the event.

“Getting red-carpet ready with @stuartweitzman,” the caption reads.

The couple hasn’t revealed their whereabouts on social media but have spoken about Mark’s birthday on their show’s episodes. Kelly’s co-host and love of her life officially turns 54 on March 30, so they might be away for a nice vacation.

They’ll likely have plenty of funny and interesting stories to share while filming new content at their new location.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.