Kelly Ripa closes a major chapter as she wraps up her final show at this LIVE studio

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are saying goodbye to their current home at ABC and moving to an entirely new situation.

Many of Disney’s ABC New York-based shows are now under one roof, and one lone holdout is also moving.

Kelly became a co-host on LIVE in February of 2001, and her home has been at the corner of West 67th and Columbus Ave all these years.

The easy commute is ending since the new studio is ready for Kelly and her entourage at LIVE, and everyone must say farewell to their beloved home.

While Kelly and Mark traveled to Los Angeles, California, to tape a recent Oscars show, the team at home has been busy reading the move.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, critics called Kelly out for her thinness, which is evident throughout her looks at the Oscars.

Kelly tapes her last live show at the OG studio

A LIVE fan shared a bit about the last live show that will air from the old studio ahead of the move to the new area at 7 Hudson Square.

Kelly and Mark are close enough to walk to the studio at LIVE if they have to because of inclement weather, but all that is changing with the new studio space.

Other shows like The View and The Tamron Hall Show have already moved to the new building, and LIVE is following suit quickly.

One fan was in the audience and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the last live performance in the “OG studio,” where Live with Kelly and Mark has been filmed for years.

The video on Instagram and below showcases Michael Gelman giving the last set of instructions before Shaggy and Sting perform at the show’s end.