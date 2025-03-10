Kelly Ripa dragged by critics for ‘thin’ Oscars appearance

Kelly Ripa’s popular show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, always makes a splash with the LIVE’s After the Oscars Show, and this year was no exception.

LIVE treks to Hollywood each March for the special Oscars show, which seems to be one of Kelly’s favorite times of the year.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly drew mixed reviews by dressing up as Ariana Grande’s Glinda from Wicked.

Fans thought it was “creepy” and “weird” for Kelly to impersonate Ariana, although their resemblance is uncanny.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, love to dress up in glamorous clothes and costumes for the many special holiday shows LIVE puts on each year.

As Kelly shared a look back at the special week on Facebook and Instagram, fans noticed how gaunt Kelly looks in the photos and started to comment.

Critics call Kelly Ripa ‘thin’ as she ‘shows her ribs’ at the Oscars

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed in glam and fabulous outfits during the Oscars. While most thought the duo looked great, some are remarking about how thin Kelly looks in her photo flashbacks.

Kelly goes to great lengths to stay thin and healthy with her diet and exercise regimen.

She loves using Botox and is considering a procedure or two with her favorite doctor, David Rosenberg. Some think she may be getting too thin, even with these tips and tricks.

One fan said, “We can tell you work out. Look at those arms all muscles,” while another replied, “She should gain some weight, even if it’s just 20 pounds.”

Comments about Kelly Ripa’s looks posted on Facebook. Pic credit: @KellyRipa/Facebook

Others weren’t as kind. One critic said, “I don’t think clothes look good on her being so thin…but don’t really care.”

A critic calls Kelly Ripa “thin.” Pic credit: @KellyRipa/Facebook

Another point about Kelly’s appearance is that fans are turning into critics. They call her out for being too thin and say she needs to gain some weight since her ribs are visible on her body.

One critic said they wished the show “would spend more money on her show wardrobe. She wears the same two pencil skirts with the same tops, and she wears an ugly green dress that shows how thin she is.”

A LIVE fan remarks about Kelly Ripa looking “thin.” Pic credit: @KellyRipa/Facebook

Kelly and Mark met with Mick Jagger at the Oscars

One significant point of the Oscars that Kelly loves is the mingling with celebrities. She shared a video of her and Mark with Mick Jagger backstage at the show.

As Mark offered Mick some candy from their table, Kelly asked him if he had found any satisfaction today in a play on his famous song.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.