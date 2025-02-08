Kelly Ripa confesses to using Botox while dropping hints on her next procedure

Kelly Ripa, a beloved host on Live with Kelly and Mark, is incredibly open about cosmetic procedures she has had.

On a recent podcast with one of her favorite doctors, Doctor David Rosenberg, Kelly opened up about herself and how she feels about work on her face.

In a podcast episode titled Let’s Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa: Dr. David Rosenberg: The Facelift Files, Kelly gets honest with one of her doctors.

“This is the most important and consequential guest to date,” Kelly shared ahead of a recent podcast featuring one of her favorite doctors.

Kelly said she loved having her plastic surgeon on her podcast and was comfortable enough to share her own experiences with her fans.

Kelly is not afraid to admit that Botox is her go-to procedure for looking younger, and she dropped some hints about what’s next.

Kelly admits to using Botox and is open to something else

Kelly Ripa is loyal to the healthcare workers in her life, as Monsters and Critics has reported, so it is not unexpected that she would tout the services of her favorite cosmetic surgeon.

On her podcast, Kelly shared, “I waited until I was 39 to have Botox. I used to get Botox in my armpits to stop sweating.” She then asked Dr. Rosenberg about adding it to her face as well.

Kelly shared, “My Botox is super minimal; if I do it three times a year, it is a lot. ” She admits she is a minimalist, only doing the vertical lines between the eyes, the crow’s feet, and the neck.

Kelly then shared that her doctor, Dr. Rosenberg, asked her, “Do you want a mini?” The doctor meant a mini facelift as he asked Kelly about having another procedure.

Kelly revealed that she might be interested in having a mini facelift done, as the doctor explained on the podcast that it is a more minor, less invasive procedure than a complete facelift.

Kelly and Mark shared about a devastating loss

Kelly and Mark had to put their beloved dog, Chewie, down. At the advanced age of 17, they consulted with their veterinarian and decided that Chewie wasn’t thriving any longer and that it would be kinder to end her suffering.

Kelly broke down during a live episode of her show and told everyone the sad news about Chewie. Everyone’s hearts go out to Kelly and Mark; it is never easy to lose a beloved pet.

Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.