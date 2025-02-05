Kelly Ripa breaks down in tears on LIVE after a ‘tremendous’ loss

Kelly Ripa, the beloved host of the popular talk show LIVE with Kelly and Mark, could barely make it through her introductions on a recent episode without breaking down into tears.

During the host chat, the consummate television host found it challenging to control her emotions. Her husband, Mark Consuelos, stepped in to support her, taking over for the most part.

Kelly freely shares her entire life with her fans on her show LIVE, and a recent episode was no different.

She opened her heart to the audience as she cried about a devastating loss that happened the night before.

Kelly and Mark, who have three grown children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, lost a family member, and their emotions were still raw live on the air.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly and Mark needed to make a life-changing decision about one of their dogs, Chewie, who was not just a pet but a beloved family member.

Kelly broke down into tears over her ‘tremendous’ loss

Kelly and Mark have two rescue dogs, Chewie and Lena. They had to make the sad decision to put one of their dogs down, which they shared during a live episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Chewie has been worrying them both lately, with her advanced age and her health problems, and her veterinarian thought it was time to ease her pain.

Kelly began the show like she always does, but when she broke down into tears, Mark said, “We had a rough night and a rough day yesterday. Gosh, we had to say goodbye to Chewie yesterday.”

He continued, “You know you are doing the right thing. It is one of the toughest things we’ve had to do as a married couple.”

Kelly adopted Chewie on the show, and as Mark shared, Kelly is feeling the grief of the loss hard and offered to take the heavy load off of her.

Kelly could only cry and said, “I am really sorry! I thought I got it all out. This is not how I wanted this to go down.”

Mark and Kelly expressed their deep gratitude for Chewie, who had been a steadfast companion as their children left for college. Her presence had been a source of comfort, making this loss even more profound.

Kelly and Mark shared some travel get-away destinations

Kelly and Mark are empty-nesters, and in this special time of their lives, they love to travel when they can get away.

When Mark isn’t traveling for a film, like Scream 7, he and Kelly like to travel to relax and see new sites.

A recent segment on LIVE emphasized Charleston, SC, Fredericksburg, Texas, and the Turks & Caicos as great places to visit for a romantic retreat.

Our hearts go out to Kelly and Mark over losing their beloved pet, Chewie. Losing a member of the family like that is never easy, but the solace of knowing she lived a good life helps.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.