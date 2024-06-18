Sunny Hostin’s critics call her ‘annoying’ for this interruption on The View

Viewers were unhappy with Sunny Hostin during a recent The View episode.

Some fans did not like the way she kept interrupting The View’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, and they spoke out about it on social media.

Whoopi Goldberg was trying to tell a hilarious story about what happened when she returned from her recent trip to Italy to see the Pope.

She was jetlagged and tried to snack on some of her favorite treats, Dot’s pretzels, but things did not go as planned for Whoppi because she ate cat treats instead.

Whoopi kept getting interrupted during her story by Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, and fans were unhappy to see that happen.

Whoopi Goldberg tells a great story if given the chance, which could be why fans were so upset that Sunny and Sara kept interrupting her.

The View fans want Sunny Hostin to ‘stop talking’

Fans of The View called out both Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for not letting Whoopi get through her story. Several times during the segment, Sunny interrupted, saying, “I found out this morning,” and “They look the same…they look the same…” and then asked, “Did you think it was a new flavor?”

This is not the first time fans have called out Sunny for being annoying, and it probably won’t be the last.

One fan said, “Sunny can’t let anyone tell a story without adding her narration. Stop talking.”

Another tried to calm things down and said, “You didn’t mention Ana or Sara doing the same thing …I wonder why,” and got a reply, “Because they weren’t as annoying.”

Fans comment on Sunny Hostin on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another mentioned Sara, “Sara’s interruption was the most annoying one.” Then a fan blurted out, “girl! Please relax.”

Sara blurted out mid-story to say, “Tell them what flavor it was, Whoopi.” It’s as if Whoopi would neglect to say she at crab-flavored cat treats instead of her favorite pretzels.

One last fan said, “I don’t usually like or care for your ridiculous comments but I agree with this comment. It’s…annoying when Sunny does that.”

Fans of The View comment on Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin interrupting Whoopi Goldberg. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg has another meeting with the Pope

Whoopi Goldberg was invited back to Italy for another visit with the Pope, so she was so jetlagged that she ate cat treats.

This is not her first visit to the Vatican. She went last fall and asked the Pope if he would like to be in Sister Act 3, another part of her beloved Sister Act movie set.

Whoopi shared that she went to speak to the Holy Father about comedy and how it helps people. In the above clip, she mentioned that other comics, such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Chris Rock, were also invited to speak.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.