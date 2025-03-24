Whoopi Goldberg confesses heartbreak over devastating loss

Whoopi Goldberg is back on The View and is starting a new week for the long-running talk show.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Whoopi took unexpected time off from The View, causing Joy Behar to apologize to the audience and tell them Whoopi wouldn’t return until the new week started,

Joy Behar loves to step in as moderator. She does it so well and keeps the other ladies in line.

Whoopi’s return to The View was not one of gladness. She was not filled with lighthearted stories about why she was away.

Instead, Whoopi shared about her broken heart as she revealed devastating news to everyone seated beside her at the table.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Whoopi struggled with her words as she shared about the unfortunate passing of an alum of The View; noting that she would certainly be missed.

Whoopi revealed the loss of Mia Love on a recent The View episode

Whoopi, who travels extensively abroad, from Paris to Italy and many other places, returned from one such trip only to reveal some devastating news about Mia Love.

The co-host’s absences on The View are usually filled with fun and laughter once she returns and tells about her travels, but this time is different as she announces her friend, Mia Love, and her death.

Mia Love, the first black Republican Congresswoman, passed away from brain cancer at the young age of 49. Mia Love served in the state of Utah before her diagnosis of brain cancer.

Whoopi said, ” We are heartbroken to learn that the first black Republican woman elected to the Congress, Mia Love, passed away at just 49.”

Whoopi struggled to say Mia’s age since it is a young age for anyone to pass away, and then she finished, “She was a guest co-host for us back in 2021. We had fun with her and she will be missed. She will be missed. She will absolutely be missed.”

After Whoopi shared about Mia’s passing, she pointed out that everyone can get along despite differing political beliefs.

Mia Love’s family shared about her passing on X

Mia Love’s family shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) about her untimely passing, letting everyone know that “she passed away peacefully today.” She was in her home surrounded by family.

Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy… pic.twitter.com/YzhAuH1l9x — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 24, 2025

Whoopi and the other ladies remembered her fondly as they spoke about her on The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.