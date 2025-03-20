Joy Behar apologizes as Whoopi Goldberg is missing from The View

With Whoopi Goldberg missing from The View for a recent episode, some viewers likely wondered if she left the show.

Her co-star Joy Behar apologized for Whoopi’s absence, which will continue this week.

She appeared on Wednesday’s episode, which included guest Robert Deniro talking about his new movie, The Alto Knights.

However, Whoopi was a noticeable no-show on Thursday, and Joy opened the show.

“Whoopi is off today, I’m sorry,” she told the viewers.

Joy also informed everyone that “she’ll be back Monday” before the show moved forward.

Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg isn’t on The View

Ahead of Whoopi’s absence from Thursday and Friday’s episodes of The View, she updated her fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of herself sitting in an airplane’s cockpit with two pilots and revealed her travel plans.

“Thanks to two of my favorite pilots and to you @delta. You continue to make me feel comfortable. Next stop Italy for ‘Women In Food,'” she wrote over the photo.

Whoopi Goldberg shared an update with fans. Pic credit: @whoopigoldberg/Instagram

Whoopi will be away for Women In Food (WIF), a symposium organized by Cook that is “dedicated to women in food, wine, and hospitality.”

The women’s summit, a two-evening event held at Grand Hotel Tremezzo, will focus on “major gender issues” and provide a “collection of stories” from the individuals there.

The event celebrates 20 Women of the Year, including writers, chefs, and advocates.

According to a report about the event, Whoopi Goldberg is a special surprise guest, as she’ll appear for an interview by WiF founder Angela Frenda.

Whoopi to miss multiple episodes of The View

Thursday’s episode of The View included magician David Blaine, as well as actor and comedian Bill Burr.

Joining Joy were co-hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farrah-Griffin.

Whoopi, who was absent for her Italy trip, was also absent from ABC’s program in January. She missed a few days then as she traveled to Paris, France, for Fashion Week.

She appeared in a teaser video with @amiparis on Instagram, featuring her speaking French and English.

It also included her requesting her sunglasses and a croissant. However, it arrived cold, so she returned it and asked for a warm one.

“Who wants a cold croissant?” she joked at the end of the video clip.

As mentioned, she’ll miss Friday’s episode of The View, which features actor John Leguizamo from the movie Bob Trevino Likes It.

Based on Joy’s remarks, fans should see Whoopi return on Monday, March 24.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.