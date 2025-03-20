Joy Behar’s sharp clapback at a co-host has The View fans applauding

Joy Behar is taking no prisoners on The View if any of her co-hosts step over the line as they speak to her.

Joy stepped up as moderator of The View as Whoopi Goldberg took extended time off earlier in the year

During that time as moderator, Joy honed her skills at checking the other ladies when they became too outspoken for her taste.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Joy used her wit to put Sunny Hostin in her place over her parenting skills, which skewed towards helicopter parenting.

A recent segment on The View involved the Adolescence show on Netflix, and things got heated between Joy and another co-host.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joy wanted to share her thoughts during the short segment, but Alyssa Farah Griffin interrupted her speech.

Joy’s ‘Excuse me’ to Alyssa has fans loving it

Even though executive producer Brian Teta’s favorite on The View is Sara Haines, Joy Behar has a huge following that isn’t afraid to speak out.

During the segment about bullying and the Netflix show Adolescence, Joy chose to speak up about her own experiences with bullying.

As Joy shared the bullying she received as a child over wearing Bermuda shorts, Alyssa kept trying to interrupt.

Alyssa repeatedly shouted, “But,” so Joy couldn’t continue speaking her thoughts.

Joy looked at her and said, “Excuse me.” Taken aback, Alyssa stopped talking and looked like she was in shock.

Whoopi Goldberg intervened to stop the fight and said, “No one gets in between her and her Bermuda shorts.”

Fans loved Joy and Alyssa’s interaction and started commenting on The View’s YouTube channel. One fan said, “I can tell that Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro are getting tired and more irritated with Alyssa Farah Griffin.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin irritated all the ladies on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

The same fan said, “Thank you, Joy Behar, for telling Alyssa Farah Griffin, ‘Excuse me,'” with applause emojis.

Joy Behar fans applaud her for checking Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan sided with Alyssa and thinks she should “go harder at them.” This fan continued, “She doesn’t need to try to fit in. It makes for great TV.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin fans comment on YouTube. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Robert De Niro confirms a fourth Meet the Parents

Robert De Niro appeared on The View recently and shared some exciting news.

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner are all in talks to reprise their roles in the much-loved film series.

Twenty-five years after its premiere, another movie in the Meet the Parents franchise sounds like a great watch.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.