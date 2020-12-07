Veteran actress Izabella Miko guest stars as Michelle Boucher on NCIS: LA this week.

The show has become quite known for featuring recognizable guest stars, but it isn’t always easy to place where they are from.

With Izabella, NCIS: Los Angeles is having a guest star who is recognizable for some of the roles she played a long time ago.

The episode that Izabella appears in will be the second one shown for the first time on December 6. Is the ending part of a double feature and it’s going to wrap up a night of guest stars that should have fans talking for a while.

In addition to Izabella appearing on this new episode, CBS viewers will see the return of Secret Service Agent Alicia Monroe. She is played by actress Angel Parker, who has appeared on the show before.

Who plays Michelle Boucher on NCIS: LA?

Izabella Miko guest stars on Season 12, Episode 5 of the show, which is called Raising the Dead.

Some of the more notable and recognizable roles that Izabella has had include Cammie from the movie Coyote Ugly, Carrie on the television show Deadwood, and Athena in the 2010 version of Clash of the Titans.

Izabella was also seen on the 2015 season of Chicago Fire (five episodes at Katya) and in several different music videos. That includes playing a dancer on Can’t Fight the Moonlight by LeAnn Rims and a woman on Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

The daughter of Grazyna Dylag and Aleksander Mikolajczak, Izabella was born in Poland and started out as a ballerina. Injuries caused her to turn to Hollywood, where she ended up landing her memorable role in Jerry Bruckheimer’s Coyote Ugly (2000) as Cammie.

Izabella is featured below (in the pink) in a scene from Coyote Ugly that also stars Tyra Banks as Zoe, Bridget Moynahan as Rachel, Maria Bello as Lil, and Piper Perabo as Violet. Yes, that’s the same Maria Bello who now stars on NCIS as Jack Sloane.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.