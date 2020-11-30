Secret Service Agent Alicia Monroe will be on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast when the show returns to CBS.

Playing the part is actress Angel Parker, who is new to the world of NCIS, but who has also been on television for a very long time.

This could be a fun role for Parker, who, amusingly enough, played a character named Gibbs during two episodes of ER.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The episode of NCIS: Los Angeles that Parker will guest star on is called Raising the Dead and it will debut for the first time on Sunday, December 6.

On Season 12, Episode 5 of the show, the team is going to be dealing with a matter of national security, which is where this new character is going to come into the fold.

Who plays Secret Service Agent Alicia Monroe on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actress Angel Parker has been at it for a while, with her first role coming in 2000 as a small part on Angel. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off aired for a number of years on TV.

Over the years, Parker has appeared in guest stints on TV shows, as supporting characters in movies, and also as the voice of quite a few video game characters.

Read More NCIS schedules: Dates for next new episode of each show

A new movie that she will be in just released a preview that can be viewed below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Parker (@angelparkerla)

Video games that Parker’s voice can be heard on include Saints Row: The Third, Grand Theft Auto V, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Condemned 2: Bloodshot.

In recent years, Parker has played Tasha Davenport on Lab Rats, Shawn Chapman on American Crime Story, Heidi Baker on Trial & Error, and Alex Green on The Strain.

Parker might be best known for playing Catherine Wilder during the full run of Runaways on TV. The show has since been canceled, but it was pretty popular for two seasons.

For television viewers who watch The Rookie, Parker played Luna Grey and she will be returning to that role in a 2021 episode as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Parker (@angelparkerla)

More fresh NCIS news

Angel Parker isn’t the only person who is going to be popping up on new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

A new actress is also joining the show as Sam Hanna’s (LL COOL J) daughter. She will be playing the older version of a character who appears to be following in the footsteps of her father.

And over at NCIS, a primary character is leaving the show soon. It means some important episodes are coming up, but not until they address why it appeared that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may have shot McGee (Sean Murray) during the season premiere.

For fans who don’t already know, the NCIS spin-offs are going to air at new times when the shows return to CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.