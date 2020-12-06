When is new episode of NCIS: New Orleans? CBS show on a break

NCIS: New Orleans is not on tonight, leading to fans wondering when the next new episode will be airing on CBS.

It almost seems unfair that NCIS: Los Angeles gets to have a double feature while fans of NOLA have to wait an additional week for another new episode.

The good news is that CBS has already revealed when we are going to see Scott Bakula leading his team into action again.

When is NCIS: New Orleans on again?

The next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans is called When We Fall… and it is scheduled to air on Sunday, December 13.

In addition to the release date, it’s also important to keep in mind that CBS is shifting its Sunday night television schedule. NCIS: New Orleans is going to slide back to the 10/9c time slot, meaning NOLA fans are going to have to stay up an hour longer to see the program.

But, at least we will be getting another new episode before the holiday schedule for the network really kicks in. And, with the way that the episode synopsis sounds, this is going to be a drama-filled installment of the show.

NCIS: NOLA episode look

Below is the full CBS synopsis for NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 4:

“As the NCIS team continue to investigate the murder of an officer who was about to whistle blow on police misconduct within NOPD, Pride must get creative in order to finally get rid of the dirty cops. Also, the Mayor asks Pride to join her new task force to address systemic issues plaguing their city and, as Covid continues to overwhelm the system, Wade finally addresses the toll it’s taken on her, at a special time on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

It looks like Pride (Scott Bakula) and Wade (CCH Pounder) are going to receive a primary focus of the new episode. Mayor Zahra Taylor (played by Amanda Warren) is also going to be featured in the episode, which advertises some political drama within New Orleans.

The mirror that the show has been holding up to what is going on in the real world is going to become even more pronounced during this new episode. Wade has certainly been in the middle of the difficult health situation depicted on the show, and she may be reaching her breaking point in regard to simultaneously doing her job and trying to stay safe.

Since we all have to wait another week for NCIS: NOLA to return to CBS, it gives us some time to re-watch Season 7, Episode 3 before the next chapter is revealed.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.