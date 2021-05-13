Who played Dylan Young on Grey’s Anatomy cast?

Kyle Chandler was a memorable guest star during Grey’s Anatomy Season 2. Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy cast has included many recognizable faces over the years, including a few that went on to even bigger things after a guest-starring appearance.

It was way back in Season 2 that the character of Dylan Young appeared on the Grey’s Anatomy cast. The character wouldn’t survive, but the actor left a very memorable impression on fans of the show.

As for who played Dylan Young on Grey’s Anatomy, that was award-winning actor Kyle Chandler. Since his time on the show, he has gone on to have huge accomplishments within the industry. Still, his episodes of Grey’s Anatomy were extremely memorable for some particular reasons.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

On May 13, ABC is reshowing the Super Bowl episode and the bomb episode of Grey’s Anatomy that Kyle Chandler appeared in. The network is revisiting some well-written episodes from the past during a season that has been all about remembering faces from the past.

During a large chunk of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Meredith Grey has seen characters who have died on the show. That included her husband, Derek Shepherd, as well as her sister, Lexie Grey. It’s only fitting that we also see one of the most memorable guest stars as well.

Who played Dylan Young on the Grey’s Anatomy cast?

When Kyle Chandler made his guest-starring appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, he was mostly known for starring as Gary Hobson on the hit show, Early Edition. He had also appeared as Jeff Metcalf on Homefront and also as Jake Evans on What About Joan.

Chandler was also see in the films King Kong and Mulholland Falls before stopping by Seattle Grace Hospital.

Following Grey’s Anatomy, Chandler went on to star as Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights. He would also appear in the movies The Kingdom, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Super 8, Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Some of Chandler’s recent works include playing John Rayburn on the TV show Bloodline, playing Brooks in the comedic film Game Night, playing Deke Slayton in the Neil Armstrong movie called First Man, and starring in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong as Dr. Mark Russell.

As a reminder, Chandler guest-starred on the Grey’s Anatomy episodes called It’s the End of the World (Season 2, Episode 16) and As We Know It (Season 2, Episode 17). Those are the ones that ABC is reshowing. Chandler also returned in visions that Meredith had during later episodes (Drowning on Dry Land, Some Kind of Miracle).

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

We are getting closer to the Grey’s Anatomy season finale for this season, but the great news was recently revealed about the show’s future. ABC has ordered Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, and the show will be airing new episodes in the fall.

Fans should make sure to tune in for the upcoming new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, as it will be the final one for Dr. Jackson Avery.

It's a #TBT with two of our #GreysAnatomy fan faves!! See you tonight starting at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/2RABvb0hyz — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 13, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.