Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 ordered by ABC, more episodes coming

Grey’s Anatomy returns with Season 18 in fall 2021. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 has been officially ordered by ABC. The network is bringing back the medical drama for more episodes in the 2021-2022 television season.

This is exciting news about the show, as there had been some doubt that it would get renewed. But the positive buzz and new contracts helped push ABC to renew it again.

Fans don’t need to worry about the showing coming back now. It’s official, we get new episodes in the fall, and we can now enjoy the upcoming episodes even more.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Grey’s Anatomy renewed by ABC

“Someone grab me a crash cart because #GreysAnatomy is coming back for Season 18!” reads the caption for a post on the social media accounts for the show.

There is also a quick video of Meredith Grey on the beach with text that reads, “Congratulations on Season 18.”

🎉🎉 Someone grab me a crash cart because #GreysAnatomy is coming back for Season 18! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/GRGYgQr296 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 10, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been traumatic

This has been a really intense season of the show, with a lot of focus placed on Meredith Grey and her bought with COVID-19. It gave star Ellen Pompeo a pretty easy filming schedule for the year, with most of her time spent either on the beach or laying in a bed. That’s a great way to make a paycheck.

Fans also watched as DeLuca died, as Mark and Lexie returned to the show, and as Jackson Avery decided he wanted to leave Grey Sloan Memorial. It has been a roller coaster season for viewers, and having to also watch a series finale this spring would have been a tough pill to swallow.

Now, we can all look forward to where the show might go next, especially since there will be some roles on the Grey’s Anatomy cast that need to be filled for Season 18. We fully expect some big casting news to come out during the upcoming summer months to give the writers some more characters to work with.

These three. 🥺 Shout-out to @msdebbieallen for directing such an incredible episode! pic.twitter.com/pagO4qescj — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 9, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy TV schedule

The show is taking a week off from new episodes on ABC to show two classic episodes that debuted in Season 2. The two that will air on May 13 are frequently called the Super Bowl episode and the bomb episode by fans of the show. They are definitely worth watching again for anyone who hasn’t seen them in a while.

Then, the following week, the final episode for Dr. Jackson Avery will air on ABC. We will all have to say goodbye to actor Jesse Williams, who has been with the show for nearly 12 years. Could we possibly see a Jackson and April spin-off at some point? That might be fun. The spin-off formula certainly worked for Dr. Addison Montgomery and her show, Private Practice.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.