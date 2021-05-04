Grey’s Anatomy cast: Chyler Leigh spoke about giving Lexie Grey closure

Having Chyler Leigh back on the Grey’s Anatomy cast was a treat. Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy cast welcomed back actress Chyler Leigh for an episode this season. She stopped by to play the character of Lexie Grey one last time.

When Meredith Grey started having former characters show up at her beach, fans hoped one of those visitors would be her sister, Lexie Grey.

The hopes finally turned into a reality when Lexie and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) both appeared on a recent episode. They packed the episode with emotion and possibly a few tears from the viewers.

It was good to have Chyler back on the show, even if it was for a singular episode. Who knows… maybe we will get to see her again on a future episode if Meredith ever returns to a dreamlike state.

As for Chyler, she also just gave a new interview where she spoke about Lexie’s return to Grey’s Anatomy and how it afforded the character some real closure.

Chyler Leigh Entertainment Tonight interview

“Yeah. Well, it was a really interesting experience, just because I did have to film it up here in Canada because you can’t travel back and forth to the States,” Chyler stated as she opened up about returning to Grey’s Anatomy in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“So all of my stuff was done on basically green screen. And we’re not sitting on the rocks. I was sitting on an apple box, and I was talking to tennis balls,” Chyler continued. “So in that sense, it was interesting. But understanding there are dynamics between Lexie and Meredith, and then Lexie and Mark. It was really special to be able to be part of it and especially telling such a powerful story.”

As she alluded to, the trio of actors had to be filmed in different locations, with the scene spliced together.

That may take a bit of the luster out of how the episode was presented, but it was definitely worth it in order to get Lexie, Meredith, and Mark together for a scene during a pandemic.

Chyler finished out her discussion about Grey’s Anatomy by saying, “the tribute of this season is really towards first responders and their experience during the whole pandemic, so to be part of that was obviously very special. And to be able to close the chapter for Lexie, and to appear in a way where she’s not eaten by wolves. Kind of bring a little life back to it… It was a special experience to be able to be part of that.”

.@chy_leigh discusses her directorial debut on Tuesday's #Supergirl, wrapping up Alex's story in the final season and finally getting closure on #GreysAnatomy. Check out our lovely chat. https://t.co/kreNEyj5tx — Philiana Ng • 汪灵 (@insidethetube) May 3, 2021

More to come on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

There are still a few new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy left to air in Season 17. In the ABC TV schedule, there is a new episode on May 6, but then the show takes a bit of a hiatus again.

It isn’t clear yet when the Grey’s Anatomy season finale will take place, but it should be a good one with the way the writers have been building up storylines this season.

Tune in for the May 6 Grey’s Anatomy episode, because that is when Sarah Drew returns to play April Kepner again. Sarah gave an interview about what fans will see, and that included explaining where April has been all this time.

She took the time to fill in some of the blanks for fans, and that could be really helpful to some viewers.

Let’s also all keep hoping ABC makes an announcement soon about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.