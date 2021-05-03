Grey’s Anatomy TV schedule update: A shift in ABC primetime

The Meredith and Derek reunions on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 have been epic Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 TV schedule is still a bit up in the air at ABC, presumably due to the production delays that took place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to increased safety protocols, the season started a bit later than it normally would. It may also lead to a shortened season in terms of overall episode totals.

We still aren’t clear on when the Grey’s Anatomy season finale will air this season, but for the first 15 years of the show, each finale took place during the month of May. Could that shift during Season 17?

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

It’s possible, but we will make sure to pass on that information as soon as we hear from ABC.

As for the upcoming episodes, we do know what will take place on the next two Thursday nights at ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy TV schedule for Season 17

The next episode of Grey’s Anatomy is a big one. Episode 14 of the current season airs on Thursday, May 6 and it is going to feature the return of actress Sarah Drew. Ahead of April Kepner returning to the show, Drew presented some possible spoilers about what the episode could explore.

Unfortunately, the updated ABC TV schedule then has repeat episodes of the show airing on the following Thursday night.

On the evening of May 13, ABC is now re-airing two episodes from 2006. Those episodes are titled It’s the End of the World and As We Know It.

These are the episodes that centered on a man coming into the ER with live ammunition in his chest and which guest-starred Kyle Chandler as Dylan Young from the Seattle Bomb Squad. For long-time viewers of the show, this is content that is definitely worth re-watching, especially with how young the characters were back in Season 2.

Sleeping well tonight knowing this week is all about Japril 🤗 (📷 @iJesseWilliams) pic.twitter.com/ncWIXsWGzy — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 2, 2021

When is the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 finale?

As we mentioned, ABC has not yet publicly announced when the Grey’s Anatomy season finale will air this spring. It had been assumed that the season would come to an end during the month of May, but it’s definitely possible that an episode or two could also air in June.

What we do know is that according to actress Camilla Luddington (she plays Jo Wilson on the show), there are going to be 17 episodes of the show this season. The one airing this Thursday night is Episode 14, so if she was correct in her statement, that would leave three more new episodes left to air this spring.

Hopefully, before all of that takes place, we get an announcement from ABC about the future of the show. We still don’t know if there will be a Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 and each time there appears to be a shift in the schedule, we get a tad more worried that Season 17 could be the end of the medical drama.

As we continue to hold out hope for more episodes in the fall of 2021, fans should make sure to tune in for this important JApril episode on Thursday evening. It’s going to be a great one for any viewers who ever rooted for Jackson Avery or April Kepner on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.