When is the next episode of Chicago P.D. Season 8?

Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe) leads Intelligence on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 8 only has four episodes left which will require showing a repeat episode of the show next week.

The good news is that the month of May will have a lot of new content, and One Chicago fans are going to be busy on Wednesday nights.

On the last episode of the Chicago P.D., Voight crossed a line again, and this time he may have taken Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller with him.

The episode had a lot of undertones that weren’t fully addressed just yet including Jay Halstead getting frustrated with the way that Voight has been handling certain cases.

As Chicago P.D. Season 8 starts to wrap up, we fully expect what happened in the episode called Due Process to resurface and possibly put Intelligence in a bad light.

When does Chicago P.D. Season 8 return?

The next new episode of Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday, May 5. This will be Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 13, and it is called Trouble Dolls.

A teaser for Trouble Dolls was revealed by NBC and it can be viewed below.

Chicago P.D. Trouble Dolls synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for the May 5 Chicago P.D. episode:

“The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected; Burgess has to make a tough decision about Makayla.”

With the team on the hunt for another killer and the word “desperate” being used in the synopsis, it’s hard not to wonder if Voight is going to get close to crossing another line. Is there a point where Halstead will stop being passive and really step up to his boss? It sure looks like that time might be coming up on the show.

It was a tough day for #ChicagoPD, but the case is solved. pic.twitter.com/qtwgTU5FSp — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 22, 2021

When is the Chicago P.D. season finale?

The Chicago P.D. Season 8 finale will air on Wednesday, May 26. We don’t yet know what that episode will entail, but with how things have been done in the past, we fully expect some sort of cliffhanger.

Last season, the show ended with Atwater standing in the street as a number of police officers that were mad at him appeared to surround his home and vehicle. Since it all happened in the dark following a dramatic case, it was a tense way for the season to conclude.

That storyline continued into this season of the show, but now there has definitely been a shift toward putting Voight in situations where he would have resorted to violence, torture, or use of the cage during past seasons. We will have to watch and see if he can maintain his cool for the rest of Season 8.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.