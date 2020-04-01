When is the NCIS season finale? CBS reveals the sad news

The NCIS season finale is almost at hand and CBS just let the viewers know what’s happening next with the show.

On Tuesday night, another exciting episode of the show took place in primetime on CBS.

It was definitely fun to see the characters of Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) get to take center stage for a change.

The sad news, though, is that this was the penultimate episode for Season 17, obviously revealing that the next new episode will be the season finale.

When is the NCIS season finale on CBS?

On Tuesday, April 7, CBS is going to be broadcasting an older episode. This is going to be a bit of a filler night for the network, especially since FBI and FBI: Most Wanted just aired their final episodes on March 31.

Then, on Tuesday, April 14, CBS airs the 17th NCIS season finale. It wasn’t supposed to be the last episode of the season, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to production.

Moving forward, it isn’t completely clear what CBS and the production team on the show will do with the final four scripts that were supposed to be used for episodes in Season 17. Those scripts had to be set aside when production was halted.

One theory suggests that the show will film them in the summer and just add them to the beginning of Season 18.

Another theory states that the scripts will be set aside and that Season 18 will start the characters on a new track of storylines.

Those decisions don’t have to be made right away, though, so there is a lot of time to figure that all out later.

What CBS and the folks at NCIS need now, is for the network to finally announce that a Season 18 of NCIS will be ordered. The network hasn’t made an official statement about canceling or renewing it yet.

Fans can enjoy older episodes of NCIS for free

As we previously reported, CBS is allowing viewers to watch its catalog of shows for free right now. Not only does this allow for people to watch the shows created just for CBS All Access — like Picard and The Good Fight — but fans can also watch older episodes of shows that the network has at its disposal.

This is a great chance to watch episodes from back when Michael Weatherly (DiNozzo) and Cote de Pablo (Ziva) were running around and saving the day as partners. This was also before we learned that they had a romantic relationship hidden from view.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.