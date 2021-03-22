When is Season 2 of Country Comfort coming out?

Country Comfort cast. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s Country Comfort has succeeded in warming hearts since its recent premiere! Its touching season finale and overall Southern charm have left viewers desperate for more. Everybody seems to be asking — Will there be a Season 2?

How did Country Comfort end?

Through 10 episodes, this new comedy series follows a budding country singer named Bailey (Katharine McPhee). From the very beginning, she finds herself hitting rock bottom; she has no job and her relationship has gone down the gutter.

Losing her inspiration and needing a new adventure, Bailey decides to be a nanny for Beau (Eddie Cibrian), a widowed cowboy who has five children. From there, as Netflix writes, “With a never-give-up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing.”

While Bailey isn’t naturally fit to be a nanny, she quickly falls into the role and wins over the adoration of the children she’s overseeing. With her guitar in her hand and her welcoming demeanor towards the family, they slowly began to change each other’s lives.

The series builds up to Bailey performing in a large singing competition. While everything seems set and ready-to-go — and her stardom speaks for itself — she finds herself, once again, facing a series of unexpected letdowns. Discouraged and ready to succumb, she tells Beau that she will not be performing, however, he refuses to let that happen.

He tells her, “I know you are heartbroken, and believe me, I’ve been there. But you know what I’ve learned? The things you regret most in life aren’t the things you’ve done, but the things you didn’t do.”

Beau’s children end up surprising her onstage and coaxing her into performing, and together they perform Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts. The season ends with the gang receiving a standing ovation from their audience.

What do we know about Season 2?

Sadly, Netflix has not yet renewed Country Comfort for a Season 2, despite the demand from its fans. However, the show just premiered days ago on March 19.

Since its debut, it has made its way on the Netflix Top Trending in the U.S. list which is typically a good indicator for whether or not Netflix Originals will get renewed. It is currently in position number eight, underneath the science-fiction series The One and above the 2020 documentary The Last Blockbuster.

What could Season 2 explore?

There are many buzzing ideas for a returning season of Country Comfort. While there’s nothing official, it can be presumed that the second season would pick up right where Season 1 left off. That’s where things get tricky. If Bailey wins this competition, she will be off to a good start for her musical career.

However, that means she will no longer be able to be a full-time nanny for Beau’s family — which will bring heartbreak and long periods of adjustment, all around.

Although, there are tons of topics for Season 2 to address like the budding romances within the children’s lives, Bailey’s newfound singleness, and Beau’s relationship with his girlfriend Summer (Janet Varney).

Country Comfort is currently streaming on Netflix.