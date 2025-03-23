When does NCIS: Origins return to CBS?

It’s time for the return of NCIS: Origins.

The new show has been on an extended hiatus since early February, but the break is ending.

NCIS: Origins is a prequel show for the NCIS Universe that tells stories about a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his former co-workers.

CBS has aired 13 episodes of the new drama (so far), with more to come this spring.

The bad news is that there are only 18 first-season episodes. Its first season finale hits in late April. That could sneak up on fans who missed the show during its hiatus.

The good news is that CBS ordered a second season that will arrive next year. It gives fans something to look forward to during the long summer hiatus.

When does NCIS: Origins return with a new episode?

NCIS: Origins returns on Monday, March 24. A new episode debuts at 10/9c on CBS.

NCIS Season 22 also has a new episode that night (debuting at 9/8c). The episode features a character we haven’t seen since Season 20.

NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14 synopsis

“The team works the case of an investment advisor found dead shortly after her release from prison. Also, Mary Jo is left reeling by an unexpected development in her personal life,” reads the full synopsis for the March 24 NCIS: Origins episode.

Tyla Abercrumbie plays Mary Jo Hayes in the cast, and she is featured in the footage shared below.

Updates on NCIS: Origins

CBS has found the first NCIS prequel to be a hit. The network made the early decision to renew it for a second season.

We should see the NCIS: Origins Season 2 premiere in September or October 2025. There are more stories to tell about Young Gibbs, and the writers may work more familiar characters into his upcoming storytelling.

More news from the NCIS Universe

LL Cool J has joined the NCIS cast. He appeared in the full run of NCIS: Los Angeles episodes and starred in NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3. Now Agent Sam Hanna is back.

Former NCIS: LA star Chris O’Donnell has a new show. He used to play Agent G. Callen within the NCIS Universe. O’Donnell has been tapped to lead the new spin-off show, 9-1-1: Nashville. It arrives in the fall.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.