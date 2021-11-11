When are new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.?

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo and Brett Dalton at Jason Pelham on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

New episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. aired on Wednesday night, with each of the One Chicago shows leaving off with some intriguing cliffhangers. And that may have to sustain fans for a while.

On Chicago Med, we saw Dr. Ethan Choi seriously injure himself on the job; on Chicago Fire, new firefighter Jason Pelham had more of his past revealed, and Chicago P.D. saw the FBI intensify its investigation into the disappearance of Roy Walton.

Each of the shows is building up to something and that might indicate that the fall finales are packed with memorable moments. They might need to be in order to sustain One Chicago fans through a long winter hiatus.

NBC is also heavily promoting when the fall finales of each show will be, all in an effort to keep fans in the know about when the shows will return during the month of December.

When are the next new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.?

The fall finales for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday, December 8. That’s the next new episode for each show, as well, meaning we have the first long hiatus of several weeks extending over Thanksgiving.

Let's hear it for your #OneChicago boss!

❤️ – Dr. Goodwin

🧡 – Chief Boden

💙 – SGT Voight pic.twitter.com/E2NF3qWUOE Sign up for our TV newsletter! November 11, 2021

Winter hiatus for One Chicago coming soon to NBC

After the December 8 episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have aired, One Chicago begins its long winter hiatus. The episodes on December 8 will be the final new installments for Fall 2021, and then the shows will air repeats until 2022.

That’s all going to come as really bad news for One Chicago fans because it means we have the December 8 episodes and then nothing new until January 2022. It’s going to be about two months’ time (total) with only the island episodes in the middle of December to enjoy.

Make sure to mark those calendars because there is also a lot in store from the writers and casts as the fall finale episodes arrive. For Chicago Fire, that’s when Stella Kidd will return to Firehouse 51 and it’s going to create a lot of personnel drama about who gets the lieutenant spots.

At least we got eight straight weeks of brand new episodes in Fall 2021 for the new seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. before the breaks started happening.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.