Wheel of Fortune fans wonder if Season 42 contestants were chosen for their personalities instead of skill

Wheel of Fortune viewers are concerned that this season’s contestants are being chosen for the wrong reasons.

Prospective Wheel of Fortune competitors are screened before being chosen to appear on TV.

They must first complete an online application, submit a photo and video of themselves, and play several mock toss-up games.

Once chosen for a virtual audition, would-be contestants attend a meet-and-greet and await a final decision.

Although multiple factors are taken into account, some Wheel of Fortune fans believe that producers choose contestants based on their demeanor and not necessarily their puzzle-solving skills.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One such Wheel watcher took to Reddit to create a thread titled, “Are the contestants not great this season?”

Wheel of Fortune viewers discuss ‘mediocre’ Season 42 contestants

In the body of their discussion post, the Wheel of Fortune viewer asked, “Not to sound overly critical, but are the contestants beyond mediocre this season?”

They pointed out multiple blunders on Wheel of Fortune this season, such as needing more letters than usual to solve puzzles, repeating letters, and “bizarre” puzzle solutions.

“It’s almost as if personality is the only requirement to make it on the show, regardless of knowing how to play the game,” they added.

The post received much feedback, with most agreeing with the original poster’s sentiment.

One such commenter wrote that they’ve been wondering the same thing, too, adding that it “doesn’t help that there seem to be more spins landing on bankrupt than ever before. This seasons has been rough to watch so far.”

“I’m glad I’m not the only one that’s had this thought,” added u/Alternative_Mama0828.

One Wheel watcher called out contestants for their “poor strategy moves,” including a recent player who went bankrupt after spinning when he could have bought a vowel or two instead.

Wheel watchers weigh in. Pic credit: u/Mammoth-Dig7737/Reddit

One Redditor called the contestant selection “weird,” and another who agreed wrote, “We literally said it’s like these people have never seen this show. It’s crazy to me.”

More frustrated Wheel fans weigh in. Pic credit: u/Mammoth-Dig7737/Reddit

One Wheel of Fortune fan’s comment mocked a recent contestant’s puzzle solution that had viewers calling him the “dumbest” contestant ever: “Treat yourself a round of sausage.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers are adapting to the new host, Ryan Seacrest

While some Wheel of Fortune watchers focused on the contestants, others have been keeping a watchful eye on the new host, Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan began his job as the new host of Wheel of Fortune in September 2024, taking Pat Sajak’s place after 42 years on the air.

Some were skeptical that Ryan might not be a good fit for the job, while others were excited to see the longtime TV host put his skills to the test on the small screen.

So far, it seems that most Wheel watchers have come around to the idea of Ryan joining Vanna on stage, and his ratings have certainly shown that viewers are interested in watching him do his thing on weeknight TV.