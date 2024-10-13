Ken Jennings to ‘get the boot’ amid Ryan Seacrest’s booming ratings: ‘Just a matter of time’

Is Ken Jennings’ hosting position in jeopardy because of Ryan Seacrest’s success on Wheel of Fortune?

Apparently, the Emmy award-winning Jeopardy! host is in danger of being replaced.

According to a source who recently spoke with Closer Weekly, Ken needs to watch his back.

The insider claims that Ryan’s recent success as the new Wheel of Fortune host means that Ken could get fired from Jeopardy! “at any time.”

Ryan’s booming ratings reportedly have something to do with Ken’s job being put on the chopping block.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan’s first episode on Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune brought in a staggering 9.63 million viewers—70 percent more than Season 41’s premiere.

While Ryan, 49, basks in the limelight as the “game show golden boy,” Ken has come under fire in recent months for his performance as the host of Jeopardy!

Ken’s job is on the line amid harsh criticism from Jeopardy! viewers

In recent months, Ken, 50, has been criticized for showing favoritism towards contestants, making inconsistent rulings, and making mistakes on clues.

In addition, Closer Weekly reports that Ken is working with a comedy coach after being criticized for being too dry at the podium.

“His delivery and timing have got to be improved if he’s to win over audiences,” a source told the outlet.

Circumstances are so dire for Ken that the tipster says Jeopardy! executives are already “brainstorming names” for his replacement.

The source adds that replacing Ken would “put a dent in Ryan’s overwhelming success” and his “inflated ego.”

“It doesn’t look good for Ken, who’s already under so much pressure,” they claimed.

Because Ken doesn’t have a long-term contract with Sony Pictures, he could reportedly be let go at any time.

Wheel of Fortune viewers are impressed with Ryan Seacrest

Meanwhile, Ryan is receiving stellar reviews from Wheel of Fortune viewers despite much trepidation about him replacing longtime host Pat Sajak.

Wheel watchers became accustomed to the camaraderie between Pat and his longtime sidekick, Vanna White.

But following Pat’s retirement, Ryan seemed a fitting host to work alongside Vanna, given his experience in the hosting world.

Now that Ryan has settled into his role, he seems to be getting along great with Vanna, both on and off camera.

Ken is fighting tooth and nail to keep his job at Jeopardy!

Although Ken seems to have the cards stacked against him, he isn’t willing to go down easy.

“He’s desperate to make it work and has no intention of leaving of his own accord,” a Jeopardy! insider claimed earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics reported.